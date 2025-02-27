rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Washington's Reception by the Ladies on Passing the Bridge at Trenton, N.J., April 1789, on His Way to be Inaugurated First…
Save
Edit Image
lithograph bannergeorge washingtonunited states presidentsgeorge washington inaugurationbridge drawingvintage lady horsebackhorsebackpaintings art
The First Leader blog banner template with portrait of George Washington, original art illustration by Gilbert Stuart…
The First Leader blog banner template with portrait of George Washington, original art illustration by Gilbert Stuart…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119299/png-face-personView license
Washington's Reception by the Ladies on Passing the Bridge at Trenton, N.J., April 1789, on His Way to be Inaugurated First…
Washington's Reception by the Ladies on Passing the Bridge at Trenton, N.J., April 1789, on His Way to be Inaugurated First…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028506/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Special president day Instagram post template, editable text
Special president day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964709/special-president-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Washington's Reception by the Ladies on Passing the Bridge at Trenton, N.J., April 1789, on His Way to be Inaugurated First…
Washington's Reception by the Ladies on Passing the Bridge at Trenton, N.J., April 1789, on His Way to be Inaugurated First…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028535/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington funky png element group, editable design
President George Washington funky png element group, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240341/president-george-washington-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView license
Robert Burns and His Highland Mary, Lithographed and published by Nathaniel Currier (American, Roxbury, Massachusetts…
Robert Burns and His Highland Mary, Lithographed and published by Nathaniel Currier (American, Roxbury, Massachusetts…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613758/image-mary-campbell-lithographs-british-born-scotlandFree Image from public domain license
Presidential election blog banner template, editable text
Presidential election blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956490/presidential-election-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Architecture
Architecture
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8163642/architectureFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254196/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
The Inauguration of Washington as First President of the United States, April 30th 1789 – At the Old City Hall, New York –…
The Inauguration of Washington as First President of the United States, April 30th 1789 – At the Old City Hall, New York –…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7963680/image-hand-person-swordFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254200/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
Design for an Emblem with a Child Picking Flowers
Design for an Emblem with a Child Picking Flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8219722/design-for-emblem-with-child-picking-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Vote responsibly blog banner template, editable text
Vote responsibly blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956491/vote-responsibly-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Abolition Meeting Held at Willis's Rooms in Honor of Harriet Beecher Stowe by William Henry Fisk
Abolition Meeting Held at Willis's Rooms in Honor of Harriet Beecher Stowe by William Henry Fisk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183565/image-abolition-england-illustration-slaveryFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram post template, editable text
History course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616435/history-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Title page from Cinquieme Livre de Trophées
Title page from Cinquieme Livre de Trophées
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8192578/title-page-from-cinquieme-livre-tropheesFree Image from public domain license
Independence Day Instagram post template, editable text
Independence Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036925/independence-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Geological Lecture Room, Oxford: Dr. William Buckland Lecturing on February 15, 1823
The Geological Lecture Room, Oxford: Dr. William Buckland Lecturing on February 15, 1823
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8054292/image-christ-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
One Day's Sport of Three Real Good Ones Numbers will beat Science...The Corinthians bear the brunt
One Day's Sport of Three Real Good Ones Numbers will beat Science...The Corinthians bear the brunt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8054171/image-person-sport-artFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Design for a Theatre
Design for a Theatre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8113192/design-for-theatreFree Image from public domain license
Washington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Washington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726244/png-america-american-architectureView license
Wrath (Ira), from The Seven Vices
Wrath (Ira), from The Seven Vices
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8268509/wrath-ira-from-the-seven-vicesFree Image from public domain license
Visit America blog banner template, editable text
Visit America blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465224/visit-america-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Le Boulevard de Gand à Paris
Le Boulevard de Gand à Paris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183229/boulevard-gand-parisFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco blog banner template, editable design
San Francisco blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742893/san-francisco-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Embroidery Design for a Frame, No. 098
Embroidery Design for a Frame, No. 098
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7964446/embroidery-design-for-frame-no-098Free Image from public domain license
President's day Instagram post template
President's day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14768477/presidents-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of a Man
Portrait of a Man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8205838/portrait-manFree Image from public domain license
Special president day Instagram post template
Special president day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735555/special-president-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Trade Card for John Fothergill, Commercial and Historical Engraver
Trade Card for John Fothergill, Commercial and Historical Engraver
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8095027/trade-card-for-john-fothergill-commercial-and-historical-engraverFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco blog banner template, editable text
San Francisco blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465196/san-francisco-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Washington Crossing the Delaware – Evening Previous to the Battle of Trenton, December 5th, 1776
Washington Crossing the Delaware – Evening Previous to the Battle of Trenton, December 5th, 1776
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7996812/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Travel blog Youtube cover template, editable design
Travel blog Youtube cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12561337/travel-blog-youtube-cover-template-editable-designView license
Young Boy Disrobing
Young Boy Disrobing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8239245/young-boy-disrobingFree Image from public domain license
Italian food menu blog banner template, editable text
Italian food menu blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12534910/italian-food-menu-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
A Pair of Polished Gentlemen
A Pair of Polished Gentlemen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8076530/pair-polished-gentlemenFree Image from public domain license
City marathon blog banner template, editable text
City marathon blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11833884/city-marathon-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Invitation to a Benefit Dinner from Hubert von Herkomer to Thomas Agnew
Invitation to a Benefit Dinner from Hubert von Herkomer to Thomas Agnew
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7962836/invitation-benefit-dinner-from-hubert-von-herkomer-thomas-agnewFree Image from public domain license