Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagelithograph bannergeorge washingtonunited states presidentsgeorge washington inaugurationbridge drawingvintage lady horsebackhorsebackpaintings artWashington's Reception by the Ladies on Passing the Bridge at Trenton, N.J., April 1789, on His Way to be Inaugurated First President of the United StatesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 842 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2270 x 3234 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarThe First Leader blog banner template with portrait of George Washington, original art illustration by Gilbert Stuart…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119299/png-face-personView licenseWashington's Reception by the Ladies on Passing the Bridge at Trenton, N.J., April 1789, on His Way to be Inaugurated First…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028506/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial president day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964709/special-president-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWashington's Reception by the Ladies on Passing the Bridge at Trenton, N.J., April 1789, on His Way to be Inaugurated First…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028535/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington funky png element group, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240341/president-george-washington-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView licenseRobert Burns and His Highland Mary, Lithographed and published by Nathaniel Currier (American, Roxbury, Massachusetts…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613758/image-mary-campbell-lithographs-british-born-scotlandFree Image from public domain licensePresidential election blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956490/presidential-election-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseArchitecturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8163642/architectureFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254196/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licenseThe Inauguration of Washington as First President of the United States, April 30th 1789 – At the Old City Hall, New York –…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7963680/image-hand-person-swordFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254200/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licenseDesign for an Emblem with a Child Picking Flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8219722/design-for-emblem-with-child-picking-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseVote responsibly blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956491/vote-responsibly-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAbolition Meeting Held at Willis's Rooms in Honor of Harriet Beecher Stowe by William Henry Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183565/image-abolition-england-illustration-slaveryFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616435/history-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTitle page from Cinquieme Livre de Trophéeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8192578/title-page-from-cinquieme-livre-tropheesFree Image from public domain licenseIndependence Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036925/independence-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Geological Lecture Room, Oxford: Dr. William Buckland Lecturing on February 15, 1823https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8054292/image-christ-person-churchFree Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseOne Day's Sport of Three Real Good Ones Numbers will beat Science...The Corinthians bear the brunthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8054171/image-person-sport-artFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseDesign for a Theatrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8113192/design-for-theatreFree Image from public domain licenseWashington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726244/png-america-american-architectureView licenseWrath (Ira), from The Seven Viceshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8268509/wrath-ira-from-the-seven-vicesFree Image from public domain licenseVisit America blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465224/visit-america-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLe Boulevard de Gand à Parishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183229/boulevard-gand-parisFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742893/san-francisco-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseEmbroidery Design for a Frame, No. 098https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7964446/embroidery-design-for-frame-no-098Free Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14768477/presidents-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of a Manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8205838/portrait-manFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial president day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735555/special-president-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseTrade Card for John Fothergill, Commercial and Historical Engraverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8095027/trade-card-for-john-fothergill-commercial-and-historical-engraverFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465196/san-francisco-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWashington Crossing the Delaware – Evening Previous to the Battle of Trenton, December 5th, 1776https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7996812/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTravel blog Youtube cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12561337/travel-blog-youtube-cover-template-editable-designView licenseYoung Boy Disrobinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8239245/young-boy-disrobingFree Image from public domain licenseItalian food menu blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12534910/italian-food-menu-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA Pair of Polished Gentlemenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8076530/pair-polished-gentlemenFree Image from public domain licenseCity marathon blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11833884/city-marathon-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseInvitation to a Benefit Dinner from Hubert von Herkomer to Thomas Agnewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7962836/invitation-benefit-dinner-from-hubert-von-herkomer-thomas-agnewFree Image from public domain license