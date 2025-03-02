Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageutagawa kuniyoshikuniyoshiwarriorjapanese warrior artjapanese texturejapanese warrior facejapanese warriorukiyo e warriorThe Warrior Slaying the Giant White Hihi by Utagawa YoshitoraView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 846 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2723 x 3862 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Ghost of Akugenta Taking Revenge on Nanba at the Nunobiki Waterfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614042/image-background-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese art blog banner template, original art illustration from Utagawa Kuniyoshi., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23502178/image-dragon-art-japaneseView licensePicture of a Procession of Foreigners at Yokohama by Utagawa Yoshikazuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613781/picture-procession-foreigners-yokohama-utagawa-yoshikazuFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection poster template, original art illustration from Utagawa Kuniyoshi., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23504021/image-dragon-art-japaneseView licenseShinzaemon's wife Otoki (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izutsuyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157776/shinzaemons-wife-otoki-1852-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-izutsuyaFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966835/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSumo Wrestler Tossing a Foreigner by Utagawa Yoshiikuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613683/sumo-wrestler-tossing-foreigner-utagawa-yoshiikuFree Image from public domain licensePositive quote Instagram story template, original art illustration from Utagawa Kuniyoshi., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23503994/png-dragon-artView licenseHome of Foreign Merchants in Yokohama by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613674/home-foreign-merchants-yokohama-utagawa-gountei-sadahideFree Image from public domain licenseNew item ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966828/new-item-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAn American Drawn from Lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612236/american-drawn-from-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670235/japanese-village-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGreat Military Drill by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612250/great-military-drill-utagawa-gountei-sadahideFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseTaira troops flee geese in Fujigawa (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ibaya Sensaburohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157673/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseForeigners Enjoying a Partyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490545/foreigners-enjoying-partyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243907/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseYokohama Sumo Wrestler Defeating a Foreigner by Ippōsai Yoshifujihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613784/yokohama-sumo-wrestler-defeating-foreigner-ipposai-yoshifujiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151520/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseAkugenda Yoshihira and Uji no Hashihime no jo (1811-1832 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanokihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157474/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature mobile wallpaper, bird perching on a bamboo branch, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243911/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseAlbum of Thirty Actor Printshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330077/album-thirty-actor-printsFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmerican Family with a Dancing Daughter by Utagawa Yoshikazuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612230/american-family-with-dancing-daughter-utagawa-yoshikazuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrench Photographer with His Wife by Utagawa Yoshikazuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612229/french-photographer-with-his-wife-utagawa-yoshikazuFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseImayo oshi-e kagami (1859 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142594/imayo-oshi-e-kagami-1859-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeichu Oboshi ichidai banashi (ca. 1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141821/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTokaido Gojusan Tsugi no Uchi (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Iseya Kanekichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142329/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseHeidoru (St. Petersberg), Capital of Russia, from the series Famous Places from All Nations (Bankoku meisho zukushi -…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613636/image-public-domain-1865-2005Free Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723407/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseUtagawa Kuniyoshi's from the picture album "Edo Fūzoku Azuma Nishiki-e‎https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22227410/utagawa-kuniyoshis-from-the-picture-album-edo-fuzoku-azuma-nishiki-eandlrmFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Okichi by Utagawa Yoshimori by Utagawa Yoshimorihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613667/portrait-okichi-utagawa-yoshimori-utagawa-yoshimoriFree Image from public domain license