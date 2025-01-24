Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageindian folk artbalance scaleindian paintingsindianindian printschinesephilosophyjapanese printsMemyō Bosatsu (Ashvaghosha Bodhisattva) Mounted on a Horse by unidentified artistView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 901 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3002 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarExplore Japan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462520/explore-japan-poster-templateView licenseThe Bodhisattva Monju (Manjushri) with Eight Topknotshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8313836/the-bodhisattva-monju-manjushri-with-eight-topknotsFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licenseMandala of the Thirteen Buddhas (Jusan butsu mandara)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234982/mandala-the-thirteen-buddhas-jusan-butsu-mandaraFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059448/buddha-statue-blog-banner-templateView licenseTriad of the Medicine Master Buddha Yakushi (Bhaisajya Buddha) 薬師三尊, unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241562/image-hand-moon-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059450/buddha-statue-instagram-post-templateView licenseShaka (Shakyamuni), the Historical Buddha, with Two Attendant Bodhisattvas and Sixteen Benevolent Deities, unidentified…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241166/image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059449/buddha-statue-facebook-story-templateView licenseShaka (Shakyamuni), the Historical Buddha, with Two Attendant Bodhisattvas and the Ten Great Discipleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8310603/photo-image-lion-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271198/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseEmbroidery of a Thousand-Armed Kannonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234387/embroidery-thousand-armed-kannonFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year special Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271295/new-year-special-instagram-post-templateView licenseTenjin Traveling to China by Nagasawa Rosetsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241496/tenjin-traveling-chinaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669387/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Bodhisattva Monju (Manjushri) with Five Topknots, unidentified artist, unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241554/image-vintage-gold-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662942/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Bodhisattva Five-Topknot Monju (Manjushri) 五髪文殊菩薩像 (Gokei Monju Bosatsu zō) by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087290/image-bodhisattva-lion-painting-crossFree Image from public domain licenseBlessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView licenseChōmeiji Temple (Chōmeiji), from the series Miracles of Kannonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7994723/chomeiji-temple-chomeiji-from-the-series-miracles-kannonFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStar Mandala, Japan, Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087153/star-mandala-japan-japanFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDreaming Cat by Hōzōbō Shinkaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331067/dreaming-catFree Image from public domain licenseArt of being fragile Instagram post template with portrait of Oscar Wilde, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23498827/image-face-person-artView licenseChōmeiji Temple Pilgrimage Mandala, Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087111/chomeiji-temple-pilgrimage-mandala-japanFree Image from public domain licenseOriginal Chinese food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13054837/original-chinese-food-poster-templateView licenseBuddha Giving Safety (Abhayananda) to Mariners, Leaf from a Dispersed Pancavimsatisahasrika Prajnapramita, India (Bengal) or…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328790/image-clouds-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462487/hanami-festival-poster-templateView licenseObi with Stylized Waveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331050/obi-with-stylized-wavesFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957327/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCourtesan with a Kitten by Nishikawa Sukenobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613855/courtesan-with-kitten-nishikawa-sukenobuFree Image from public domain licenseArt & reflection blog banner template, original art illustration from Hans Holbein the Younger, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23505964/image-paper-book-woodView licenseFlowering Plants and Vegetables of the Four Seasons, Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614096/flowering-plants-and-vegetables-the-four-seasons-japanFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13001019/chinese-new-year-card-templateView licenseBodhisattvahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9699461/bodhisattvaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670216/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJizō Bosatsu (Sanskrit: Ksitigharba), unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241121/jizo-bosatsu-sanskrit-ksitigharbaFree Image from public domain licenseHong Kong Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117929/hong-kong-instagram-post-templateView licenseKimono with Pines and Misthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7868663/kimono-with-pines-and-mistFree Image from public domain license