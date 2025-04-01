Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemantegnaartvintagepublic domaindrawingspenpaintingsketchStanding Male Figure with a Scroll, circle of Andrea MantegnaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 794 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2133 x 3223 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt & flower poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854270/art-flower-poster-templateView licenseSeated Man Holding a Club or Other Implement (recto); Two Heads of Grotesque Men in Profile (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8292307/image-art-men-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537898/islamic-center-poster-templateView licenseThe Entombment, after Mantegnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8224966/the-entombment-after-mantegnaFree Image from public domain licenseLoneliness quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887533/loneliness-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Descent into Limbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8296257/the-descent-into-limboFree Image from public domain licenseHistorical tours Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953125/historical-tours-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape with an Old Woman Holding a Spindlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8287437/landscape-with-old-woman-holding-spindleFree Image from public domain licenseExperiential learning Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12872414/experiential-learning-instagram-post-templateView licenseDesign of Rinceauxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8294010/design-rinceauxFree Image from public domain licenseLiterature poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11722162/literature-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Holy Family with Attendant Angelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8227940/the-holy-family-with-attendant-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948296/ancient-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAlexander the Great presenting Campaspe to Apelles by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres (French, Montauban 1780–1867 Paris)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613826/image-person-paper-cut-ingres-alexanderFree Image from public domain licenseFishing shop blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039533/fishing-shop-blog-banner-templateView licenseTwo Standing Male Figures (recto); A Man Reclining and Other Studies (verso) by Andrea Mantegnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14247189/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFishuO shop blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039429/fishuo-shop-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Triumph of Caesar: The Elephantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328721/the-triumph-caesar-the-elephantsFree Image from public domain licenseSpring collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571504/spring-collection-poster-templateView licenseThe Holy Family with Saint Elizabeth and the Infant John the Baptisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8283411/the-holy-family-with-saint-elizabeth-and-the-infant-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain licenseMosque poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537907/mosque-poster-templateView licenseStudies of a Man's Head in Profile, and of a Standing Male Figurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8227010/studies-mans-head-profile-and-standing-male-figureFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Ornamenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14830308/vintage-ornamentView licenseStudies for a Costumehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8290859/studies-for-costumeFree Image from public domain licenseDrawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254984/png-pencil-drawing-butterflyView licenseSaint Sebastian in a Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8293882/saint-sebastian-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14752951/seafood-poster-templateView licenseFour classical figures (pagan sacrifice)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216657/four-classical-figures-pagan-sacrificeFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic architecture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14402960/islamic-architecture-poster-templateView licenseThe Triumph of Caesar: the Elephantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8290967/the-triumph-caesar-the-elephantsFree Image from public domain licenseWriting centre Instagram story template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8857773/writing-centre-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView licenseStanding Soldierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8263911/standing-soldierFree Image from public domain licenseArt course Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13833515/art-course-facebook-post-templateView licenseStanding Man in a Full Coat and High Hat with a Medaillonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8198100/standing-man-full-coat-and-high-hat-with-medaillonFree Image from public domain licenseCalligraphy club Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8857226/calligraphy-club-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseFigure in Roman Dress (Publius Cornelius Scipio Africanus) and Study of Two Helmets (recto); Sketches and Latin Inscription…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8288087/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseLiterature Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11013867/literature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVirgin and Child with Saint Anne and John the Baptisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8266541/virgin-and-child-with-saint-anne-and-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain licenseWriting workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11722179/writing-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStudy of Two Male Figures Fighting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8267410/study-two-male-figures-fightingFree Image from public domain license