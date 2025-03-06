Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageslaverybenjamin franklinsaintafrican american public domainquakerscolonial americaabolitionafrican art public domainStudy For Liberty Displaying the Arts and Sciences, or The Genius of America Encouraging the Emancipation of the Blacks by Samuel JenningsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1025 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 3416 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarThe Spark of Ideas editable Facebook post template with portrait of Benjamin Franklinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055132/image-art-man-vintageView licenseThe Anti-Slavery Society Convention, 1840, by Benjamin Robert Haydon (died 1846), given to the National Portrait Gallery…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666291/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican American blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11885733/african-american-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTeapothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883905/teapotFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican American community blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11885486/african-american-community-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license[Hutchinson Family Singers]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028587/hutchinson-family-singersFree Image from public domain licenseAntique pocket watch Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549578/antique-pocket-watch-instagram-post-templateView licenseAfrikaanse familie wordt gescheiden door Europese slavenhandelaren (1791) by John Raphael Smith, George Morland and John…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13767503/image-dog-paper-faceFree Image from public domain licenseLimited time sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13270063/limited-time-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseBenjamin Franklin (1851–73) sculpture in high resolution by Hiram Powers.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728681/photo-image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain licenseGo vote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956666/vote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseColonel William Leete Stone by William Pagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9680223/colonel-william-leete-stone-william-pageFree Image from public domain licenseDJ hiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669424/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license24 albumen photographs, showing views of the cities and forts, 1857-70, from the original Upton negatives. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653273/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHip-Hop radio Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12092486/hip-hop-radio-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license24 albumen photographs, showing views of the cities and forts, 1857-70, from the original Upton negativeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7432279/photo-image-wood-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12092525/retro-music-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license24 albumen photographs, showing views of the cities and forts, 1857-70, from the original Upton negatives. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653200/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMusic radio Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12092413/music-radio-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license24 albumen photographs, showing views of the cities and forts, 1857-70, from the original Upton negativeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7432184/photo-image-person-house-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseDJ hiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669425/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license24 albumen photographs, showing views of the cities and forts, 1857-70, from the original Upton negatives. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652152/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDJ hiring Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12092427/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license24 albumen photographs, showing views of the cities and forts, 1857-70, from the original Upton negativeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7432299/photo-image-scenery-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licenseDJ hiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669422/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license24 albumen photographs, showing views of the cities and forts, 1857-70, from the original Upton negativeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7432129/photo-image-scenery-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licenseVoting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956667/voting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license24 albumen photographs, showing views of the cities and forts, 1857-70, from the original Upton negativeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7432245/photo-image-scenery-nature-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAmerica election Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539422/america-election-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license24 albumen photographs, showing views of the cities and forts, 1857-70, from the original Upton negativeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7432145/photo-image-scenery-plant-treeFree Image from public domain license3D editable African American nun praying in church remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12407949/editable-african-american-nun-praying-church-remixView licenseThe Freedman by John Quincy Adams Ward (Sculptor)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8939057/the-freedman-john-quincy-adams-ward-sculptorFree Image from public domain licenseInstagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11865402/instagram-post-template-editable-textView license24 albumen photographs, showing views of the cities and forts, 1857-70, from the original Upton negatives. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652154/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVote, election campaign Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539466/vote-election-campaign-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license24 albumen photographs, showing views of the cities and forts, 1857-70, from the original Upton negativeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7432143/photo-image-scenery-building-natureFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral election day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12656643/general-election-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license24 albumen photographs, showing views of the cities and forts, 1857-70, from the original Upton negativeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7432128/photo-image-scenery-person-natureFree Image from public domain licenseTeamwork poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690786/teamwork-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license24 albumen photographs, showing views of the cities and forts, 1857-70, from the original Upton negativeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7432240/photo-image-scenery-building-natureFree Image from public domain license