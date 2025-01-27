rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Vamana being blessed by King Bali, India (Andhra Pradesh)
Save
Edit Image
vamanaindian art vamanabali paintingindia kingindian priestindian art solemn facebali artandhra pradesh
Indian art & culture Instagram post template, editable text
Indian art & culture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953721/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Footed Bowl with Scenes from the Gauttila Jataka
Footed Bowl with Scenes from the Gauttila Jataka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8352353/footed-bowl-with-scenes-from-the-gauttila-jatakaFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities Instagram poster template
Hindu deities Instagram poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688043/hindu-deities-instagram-poster-templateView license
Vishnu Venkateshvara, Lord of Tirupati
Vishnu Venkateshvara, Lord of Tirupati
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087046/vishnu-venkateshvara-lord-tirupatiFree Image from public domain license
Beer label template, editable design
Beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516258/beer-label-template-editable-designView license
Veneration of the Buddha as a Fiery Pillar
Veneration of the Buddha as a Fiery Pillar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9667399/veneration-the-buddha-fiery-pillarFree Image from public domain license
Indian holiday Instagram post template, editable text
Indian holiday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791416/indian-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Buddha's Previous Life as a Woodpecker: Javasakunda Jataka
Buddha's Previous Life as a Woodpecker: Javasakunda Jataka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691010/buddhas-previous-life-woodpecker-javasakunda-jatakaFree Image from public domain license
Ganesh Chaturti Instagram post template, editable text
Ganesh Chaturti Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11989967/ganesh-chaturti-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bilal Calling to Prayer While Prophet Muhammad and Ali are Visited by Emissaries," Folio from a Hamla-yi Haidari by Muhammad…
Bilal Calling to Prayer While Prophet Muhammad and Ali are Visited by Emissaries," Folio from a Hamla-yi Haidari by Muhammad…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582303/image-bilal-india-advertisement-muhammadFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture blog banner template, editable design
Indian art & culture blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567001/indian-art-culture-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Fertility Worship of Krishna
Fertility Worship of Krishna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723705/fertility-worship-krishnaFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities Instagram post template, editable text
Hindu deities Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11990041/hindu-deities-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Muhammad and His Followers Going to Battle," Folio from a Hamla-yi Haidari by Muhammad Rafi Khan (author)
Muhammad and His Followers Going to Battle," Folio from a Hamla-yi Haidari by Muhammad Rafi Khan (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582320/image-muhammad-2015-advertisementFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture Instagram post template
Indian culture Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027238/indian-culture-instagram-post-templateView license
"Ali and Omar on the Battlefield," Folio from a Hamla-yi Haidari
"Ali and Omar on the Battlefield," Folio from a Hamla-yi Haidari
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185823/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Good fortune Instagram post template, editable text
Good fortune Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791410/good-fortune-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Queen Kaikeyi reminds King Dasharatha about the sacrifices of King Bali and King Shivi, folio 39 from the Ayodhya Kanda…
Queen Kaikeyi reminds King Dasharatha about the sacrifices of King Bali and King Shivi, folio 39 from the Ayodhya Kanda…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723927/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture Facebook story template
Indian culture Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027241/indian-culture-facebook-story-templateView license
Worshippers Giving Offerings to the Bodhi Tree
Worshippers Giving Offerings to the Bodhi Tree
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691035/worshippers-giving-offerings-the-bodhi-treeFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Krishna Vanquishing the Crane-Demon Bakasura
Krishna Vanquishing the Crane-Demon Bakasura
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9688373/krishna-vanquishing-the-crane-demon-bakasuraFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture blog banner template
Indian culture blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027236/indian-culture-blog-banner-templateView license
Naga Attendant Holding a Fly Whisk
Naga Attendant Holding a Fly Whisk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8362703/naga-attendant-holding-fly-whiskFree Image from public domain license
Best holiday destinations Instagram post template, editable text
Best holiday destinations Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953845/best-holiday-destinations-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Krishna Rajagopalaswamy, king of the cowherds
Krishna Rajagopalaswamy, king of the cowherds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087305/krishna-rajagopalaswamy-king-the-cowherdsFree Image from public domain license
Saraswati puja poster template
Saraswati puja poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602282/saraswati-puja-poster-templateView license
The Conversion and Ordination of Nanda
The Conversion and Ordination of Nanda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8362010/the-conversion-and-ordination-nandaFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template
Indian culture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874407/indian-culture-poster-templateView license
Silver Gilt Tray
Silver Gilt Tray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8144021/silver-gilt-trayFree Image from public domain license
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Three Noblemen in Procession on an Elephant by Venkatchellum
Three Noblemen in Procession on an Elephant by Venkatchellum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087530/three-noblemen-procession-elephant-venkatchellumFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380981/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Krishna Stealing Curds
Krishna Stealing Curds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9688364/krishna-stealing-curdsFree Image from public domain license
Three Kings Day poster template, editable text & design
Three Kings Day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11244378/three-kings-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Krishna Accepts an Offering from the Hunchbacked Woman Trivakra: Page from a Bhagavata Purana Series, India (Madhya Pradesh…
Krishna Accepts an Offering from the Hunchbacked Woman Trivakra: Page from a Bhagavata Purana Series, India (Madhya Pradesh…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184136/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Facebook story template
Indian art & culture Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027228/indian-art-culture-facebook-story-templateView license
The royal priest Shatananda confirms that the four princesses of Mithila should marry the sons of King Dasharatha, from…
The royal priest Shatananda confirms that the four princesses of Mithila should marry the sons of King Dasharatha, from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9715670/image-background-textures-planeFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Instagram post template
Indian art & culture Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027223/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-templateView license
Four-Sided Pillar with Loving Couples (Mithunas)
Four-Sided Pillar with Loving Couples (Mithunas)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8360998/four-sided-pillar-with-loving-couples-mithunasFree Image from public domain license