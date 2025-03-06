rawpixel
Rumal with Scenes from the Ramayana, India (Jammu and Kashmir)
hanumanhandkerchiefkrishnaravanarama avatarvishnuindiakashmir
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
illustration from a 'Ramayana' series
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7462167/illustration-from-ramayana-seriesFree Image from public domain license
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Ramayana (Tales of Rama; The Freer Ramayana), Volume 1, Syama Sundara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8850087/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Hindu new year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602113/hindu-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Rama and Lakshmana Fighting Ravana, from a Dashavatara (Ten Incarnations [of Vishnu]) series
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9674377/image-arrow-crowns-handFree Image from public domain license
Hinduism Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602110/hinduism-instagram-post-templateView license
Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana being Honored by Sages, Hanuman, and his Army
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8245484/rama-sita-and-lakshmana-being-honored-sages-hanuman-and-his-armyFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12823308/indian-art-culture-poster-templateView license
The incarnations of Vishnu. Gouache drawing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952951/the-incarnations-vishnu-gouache-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Hinduism religion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12823295/hinduism-religion-poster-templateView license
The Combat of Rama and Ravana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8129521/the-combat-rama-and-ravanaFree Image from public domain license
India travel blog Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443488/india-travel-blog-facebook-story-templateView license
The Ramayana (Tales of Rama; The Freer Ramayana), Volume 2, Syama Sundara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846514/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Leg Ladakh Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443275/leg-ladakh-instagram-post-templateView license
Das Avataras, Ten Incarnations of Vishnu (verso), from a Kalighat album by Shri Gobinda Chandra Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9715695/image-arrow-lion-horseFree Image from public domain license
India travel blog Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443426/india-travel-blog-instagram-post-templateView license
Leaf from a Kalighat album: Jatayu hinders Ravana’s chariot, trying to prevent the abduction of Sita (recto); Dushyanta…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9715774/image-tiger-animal-leafFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619126/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ravana’s sister Shurpanakha complains that Lakshmana cut off her nose and ears, from Chapter 30 of the Aranya Kanda (Book of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723718/image-hands-leaf-faceFree Image from public domain license
Leg Ladakh Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443511/leg-ladakh-facebook-story-templateView license
Rama Visits Bharadvaja's Hermitage, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933016/image-background-face-cowFree Image from public domain license
Krishnashtami Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874357/krishnashtami-instagram-story-templateView license
Ravana battles the great vulture Jatayu and feeds him blood-covered stones, folio (recto) from a Chandana Malayagiri Varta…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9727204/image-plant-face-birdFree Image from public domain license
India travel poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619417/india-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Rama's Court, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923470/image-face-hands-personFree Image from public domain license
Hindu gods Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874402/hindu-gods-facebook-story-templateView license
King Dasharatha sends his chief minister Sumantra to summon Rama, from Chapter 16 of the Ayodhya Kanda (Book of Ayodhya)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9713218/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380109/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Uttara Rama Charitra, The Assembly of Rama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081247/uttara-rama-charitra-the-assembly-ramaFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731604/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hanuman before Rama and Lakshmana: Folio from the dispersed “Mankot" Ramayana series, India, Punjab Hills, kingdom of Mankot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184141/image-hanuman-rama-ramayanaFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731605/indian-art-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Hanuman Bearing the Mountaintop with Medicinal Herbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084899/hanuman-bearing-the-mountaintop-with-medicinal-herbsFree Image from public domain license
Krishnashtami festival Facebook poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817972/krishnashtami-festival-facebook-poster-templateView license
Ghanti (bell)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7822534/ghanti-bellFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696300/indian-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Exhibition Vase with Scenes from the Ramayana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490605/exhibition-vase-with-scenes-from-the-ramayanaFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696318/indian-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Monkey General Hanuman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9698161/monkey-general-hanumanFree Image from public domain license