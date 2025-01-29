rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
“Takebun,” from the Musical Drama “The New Piece” (“Shinkyoku”), Japan
Save
Edit Image
samuraiepicnohjapanese screenjapanese woodblockjapanese mapsrescuemost popular art
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Horse Racing at Kamo Shrine, Japan
Horse Racing at Kamo Shrine, Japan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614085/horse-racing-kamo-shrine-japanFree Image from public domain license
Stream cover template
Stream cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759850/stream-cover-templateView license
Eight Views from The Tale of Genji
Eight Views from The Tale of Genji
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8245741/eight-views-from-the-tale-genjiFree Image from public domain license
Bird watching poster template, editable text & design
Bird watching poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107319/bird-watching-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Breastplate (Dō) (early 17th century (Momoyama; Edo)) by Myochin Muneie
Breastplate (Dō) (early 17th century (Momoyama; Edo)) by Myochin Muneie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143675/breastplate-do-early-17th-century-momoyama-edo-myochin-muneieFree Image from public domain license
Online check in Instagram post template, editable text
Online check in Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11960403/online-check-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fifty-Four Scenes from The Tale of Genji, Japan
Fifty-Four Scenes from The Tale of Genji, Japan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087094/fifty-four-scenes-from-the-tale-genji-japanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection poster template, original art illustration from Utagawa Kuniyoshi., editable design
Vintage collection poster template, original art illustration from Utagawa Kuniyoshi., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23504021/image-dragon-art-japaneseView license
Dance of the Beach Maidens
Dance of the Beach Maidens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8129132/dance-the-beach-maidensFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden poster template
Japanese garden poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView license
“Leaves of Wild Ginger” (Aoi), from the Phantom Genji Scrolls (Maboroshi no Genji monogatari emaki), Japan
“Leaves of Wild Ginger” (Aoi), from the Phantom Genji Scrolls (Maboroshi no Genji monogatari emaki), Japan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087653/image-funeral-ginger-rogers-mid-century-artFree Image from public domain license
Travel blog social story template, editable Instagram design
Travel blog social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972887/travel-blog-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Kayoi Komachi, from the series Seven Elegant Episodes of the Poet Komachi" (Fūryū nanakomachi kayoi) by Chōbunsai Eishi
Kayoi Komachi, from the series Seven Elegant Episodes of the Poet Komachi" (Fūryū nanakomachi kayoi) by Chōbunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611634/image-samurai-kayoi-1936Free Image from public domain license
Japanese travel agency poster template
Japanese travel agency poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView license
"Kogō" and "The Imperial Procession to Ōhara", from The Tale of the Heike (Heike monogatari), Japan
"Kogō" and "The Imperial Procession to Ōhara", from The Tale of the Heike (Heike monogatari), Japan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087436/image-story-taira-maps-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Travel blog blog banner template, editable text
Travel blog blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972888/travel-blog-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Book Cabinet (Shodansu) for a set of "The Chronicle of Great Peace" (Taiheiki)
Book Cabinet (Shodansu) for a set of "The Chronicle of Great Peace" (Taiheiki)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8195624/book-cabinet-shodansu-for-set-the-chronicle-great-peace-taiheikiFree Image from public domain license
Bird watching blog banner template, editable text
Bird watching blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10100048/bird-watching-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Helmet (1st half 17th century (Momoyama-early Edo)) by Myochin
Helmet (1st half 17th century (Momoyama-early Edo)) by Myochin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143697/helmet-1st-half-17th-century-momoyama-early-edo-myochinFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion Instagram post template
Floral body lotion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView license
Nunobiki Waterfall, Mount Yoshino, and Tatsuta River
Nunobiki Waterfall, Mount Yoshino, and Tatsuta River
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8167150/nunobiki-waterfall-mount-yoshino-and-tatsuta-riverFree Image from public domain license
Bird watching social story template, editable Instagram design
Bird watching social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10100050/bird-watching-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Noh mask, ko-omote type
Noh mask, ko-omote type
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846236/noh-mask-ko-omote-typeFree Image from public domain license
Perfume ad Instagram post template
Perfume ad Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749719/perfume-instagram-post-templateView license
“The Oak Tree” by Tosa Mitsuyoshi
“The Oak Tree” by Tosa Mitsuyoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087209/the-oak-tree-tosa-mitsuyoshiFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year card template
Chinese new year card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13001019/chinese-new-year-card-templateView license
Bodhidharma
Bodhidharma
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8259702/bodhidharmaFree Image from public domain license
Lunar New Year card template
Lunar New Year card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000993/lunar-new-year-card-templateView license
Kashira with Benkei (late 17th-early 18th century (Edo)) by Ôtsuki Mitsushige
Kashira with Benkei (late 17th-early 18th century (Edo)) by Ôtsuki Mitsushige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143718/kashira-with-benkei-late-17th-early-18th-century-edo-otsuki-mitsushigeFree Image from public domain license
Online check in Instagram post template, editable text
Online check in Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941144/online-check-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Eight Views of the Xiao and Xiang Rivers by Kano Tsunenobu, Japanese (late 17th–early 18th century)
Eight Views of the Xiao and Xiang Rivers by Kano Tsunenobu, Japanese (late 17th–early 18th century)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185318/image-open-scroll-spring-landscape-moonFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Street Scene in Yoshiwara by Hishikawa Moronobu
Street Scene in Yoshiwara by Hishikawa Moronobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612950/street-scene-yoshiwara-hishikawa-moronobuFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Three Gods of Good Fortune Visit the Yoshiwara; or “Scenes of Pleasure at the Height of Spring” by Chōbunsai Eishi
Three Gods of Good Fortune Visit the Yoshiwara; or “Scenes of Pleasure at the Height of Spring” by Chōbunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086844/image-samurai-nihon-japanese-artFree Image from public domain license
Art expo poster template, editable text & design
Art expo poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547332/art-expo-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Nakamura Noshio II as the Courtesan Okaru
The Actor Nakamura Noshio II as the Courtesan Okaru
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100486/the-actor-nakamura-noshio-the-courtesan-okaruFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events poster template, editable text & design
Art gallery events poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547364/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Jizō Bosatsu Playing a Flute
Jizō Bosatsu Playing a Flute
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8219452/jizo-bosatsu-playing-fluteFree Image from public domain license