White Mahakala, Tibet
Leg Ladakh Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443511/leg-ladakh-facebook-story-templateView license
Attributes of the six-handed Mahākāla in a "rgyan tshogs" banner. Distemper painting by a Tibetan painter.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13961257/image-art-pattern-clothingFree Image from public domain license
Visit China Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505372/visit-china-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Wrathful Protector Mahakala, Tantric Protective Form of Avalokiteshvara, Tibet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085009/image-buddha-tibet-tangkaFree Image from public domain license
Awaken the mind mobile wallpaper template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18582677/awaken-the-mind-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vasudhara Mandala, Nepal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086903/vasudhara-mandala-nepalFree Image from public domain license
India travel blog Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443488/india-travel-blog-facebook-story-templateView license
Attributes of the six-handed Mahākāla in a "rgyan tshogs" banner. Distemper painting by a Tibetan painter.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13965746/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Visit China Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505337/visit-china-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Manuscript Cover Interior with Mahasiddhas, Bodhisattvas, and Protectors
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491705/manuscript-cover-interior-with-mahasiddhas-bodhisattvas-and-protectorsFree Image from public domain license
Visit China poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505367/visit-china-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Attributes of Mahākāla in a "rgyan tshogs" banner. Distemper painting by a Tibetan painter.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964534/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Awaken the mind quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632693/awaken-the-mind-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Attributes of the six-handed Mahākāla in a "rgyan tshogs" banner. Distemper painting by a Tibetan painter.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13958489/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10119469/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Vajrabhairava with His Consort Vajravetali
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8187235/vajrabhairava-with-his-consort-vajravetaliFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14644717/buddhism-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Attributes of the six-handed Mahākāla in a "rgyan tshogs" banner. Distemper painting by a Tibetan painter.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14003782/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Visit China blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959937/visit-china-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The four-handed Mahākāla as the protector of knowledge. Distemper painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13965921/the-four-handed-mahakala-the-protector-knowledge-distemper-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Awaken the mind quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632999/awaken-the-mind-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Attributes of the six-handed Mahākāla in a "rgyan tshogs" banner. Distemper painting by a Tibetan painter.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952438/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Beijing travel Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9572839/beijing-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Mahakala, Protector of the Tent, Tibet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331063/mahakala-protector-the-tentFree Image from public domain license
Temple of heaven Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9572840/temple-heaven-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Jnanatapa Attended by Lamas and Mahasiddhas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084608/portrait-jnanatapa-attended-lamas-and-mahasiddhasFree Image from public domain license
China travel Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9572837/china-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Amitabha, the Buddha of the Western Pure Land (Sukhavati), Central Tibet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613915/amitabha-the-buddha-the-western-pure-land-sukhavati-central-tibetFree Image from public domain license
Beijing travel story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573071/beijing-travel-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
The Transcendent Buddha Akshobhya, unidentified artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087474/the-transcendent-buddha-akshobhya-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain license
Temple of heaven story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573160/temple-heaven-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Mandala with the eight-handed Uṣṇīṣavijayā as a Buddhist deity of long life. Distemper painting by a Tibetan painter.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13961675/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Happy fairy fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663131/happy-fairy-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Initiation Card (Tsakalis): Mahakala, Tibet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186034/initiation-card-tsakalis-mahakalaFree Image from public domain license
China travel Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104126/china-travel-facebook-story-templateView license
Guru Dragpo, Tibet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086395/guru-dragpo-tibetFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10119468/buddhist-center-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Panel from a Buddhist Ritual Crown Depicting Vairocana, Tibet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183309/photo-image-art-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license
China travel story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573007/china-travel-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Attributes of Pañjaranātha, the tent protector, in a "rgyan tshogs" banner. Distemper painting by a Tibetan painter.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13958776/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain license