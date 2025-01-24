rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Washington, Crossing the Delaware–On the Evening of Dec. 25th 1776, previous to the Battle of Trenton.
Save
Edit Image
george washingtonamerican revolutionbattletrentonscotlandbattle of trentoncurrier and ives
Art & flower Instagram post template, editable text
Art & flower Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537415/art-flower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Washington Crossing the Delaware – Evening Previous to the Battle of Trenton, December 5th, 1776
Washington Crossing the Delaware – Evening Previous to the Battle of Trenton, December 5th, 1776
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7996812/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Floral perfume Instagram post template, editable text
Floral perfume Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543955/floral-perfume-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
An Impending Catastrophe
An Impending Catastrophe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7986022/impending-catastropheFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640594/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView license
Jolly Young Ducks published and printed by Currier & Ives
Jolly Young Ducks published and printed by Currier & Ives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086645/jolly-young-ducks-published-and-printed-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
The First Leader blog banner template with portrait of George Washington, original art illustration by Gilbert Stuart…
The First Leader blog banner template with portrait of George Washington, original art illustration by Gilbert Stuart…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119299/png-face-personView license
The Smelling Committee
The Smelling Committee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7982559/the-smelling-committeeFree Image from public domain license
American flag Instagram story template, editable text
American flag Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539129/american-flag-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Washington Crossing the Delaware–Evening Previous to the Battle of Trenton, December 25th, 1776
Washington Crossing the Delaware–Evening Previous to the Battle of Trenton, December 25th, 1776
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8027051/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram story template, editable text
Memorial day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539100/memorial-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Washington Crossing the Delaware–Evening Previous to the Battle of Trenton, December 25th, 1776
Washington Crossing the Delaware–Evening Previous to the Battle of Trenton, December 25th, 1776
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8027026/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Dog birthday poster template
Dog birthday poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812515/dog-birthday-poster-templateView license
The Democracy in Search of a Candidate
The Democracy in Search of a Candidate
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7982574/the-democracy-search-candidateFree Image from public domain license
Dog birthday Instagram post template
Dog birthday Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723481/dog-birthday-instagram-post-templateView license
The End of Long Branch
The End of Long Branch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7969082/the-end-long-branchFree Image from public domain license
Medical technology Instagram post template, editable text
Medical technology Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944925/medical-technology-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Tocsin of Liberty–Rung by the State House Bell, (Independence Hall) Philadelphia, July 4th, 1776, "Proclaim liberty…
The Tocsin of Liberty–Rung by the State House Bell, (Independence Hall) Philadelphia, July 4th, 1776, "Proclaim liberty…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7963696/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631905/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
The Man of Words, The Man of Deeds, Which Do You Think the Country Needs?
The Man of Words, The Man of Deeds, Which Do You Think the Country Needs?
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7977663/the-man-words-the-man-deeds-which-you-think-the-country-needsFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762297/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Washington Taking Command of the American Army – At Cambridge, Massachusetts, July 3rd, 1775, publisher Currier & Ives
Washington Taking Command of the American Army – At Cambridge, Massachusetts, July 3rd, 1775, publisher Currier & Ives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185827/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Sportswear sale Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Sportswear sale Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8996471/sportswear-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
The Capture of an Unprotected Female, or the Close of the Rebellion
The Capture of an Unprotected Female, or the Close of the Rebellion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7986037/the-capture-unprotected-female-the-close-the-rebellionFree Image from public domain license
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death!–Patrick Henry delivering his great speech on the Rights of the Colonies, before the…
"Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death!–Patrick Henry delivering his great speech on the Rights of the Colonies, before the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330094/image-art-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Dog birthday Instagram story template
Dog birthday Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812520/dog-birthday-instagram-story-templateView license
The First Meeting of Washington and Lafayette—Philadelphia, August 3rd, 1777
The First Meeting of Washington and Lafayette—Philadelphia, August 3rd, 1777
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7963697/the-first-meeting-washington-and-lafayettephiladelphia-august-3rd-1777Free Image from public domain license
Sportswear sale Instagram story template, editable social media design
Sportswear sale Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9069887/sportswear-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
The Inauguration of Washington as First President of the United States, April 30th 1789 – At the Old City Hall, New York –…
The Inauguration of Washington as First President of the United States, April 30th 1789 – At the Old City Hall, New York –…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7963680/image-hand-person-swordFree Image from public domain license
Join a gym Instagram post template
Join a gym Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050171/join-gym-instagram-post-templateView license
Coaching – Four in Hand – A Swell Turn-out, publisher Currier & Ives
Coaching – Four in Hand – A Swell Turn-out, publisher Currier & Ives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183017/coaching-four-hand-swell-turn-outFree Image from public domain license
Sportswear sale blog banner template, editable text
Sportswear sale blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9069886/sportswear-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Jeff's Last Shift
Jeff's Last Shift
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7986026/jeffs-last-shiftFree Image from public domain license
Agricultural revolution Instagram post template
Agricultural revolution Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655487/agricultural-revolution-instagram-post-templateView license
Landscape – Fruit and Flowers published and printed by Currier & Ives
Landscape – Fruit and Flowers published and printed by Currier & Ives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084739/landscape-fruit-and-flowers-published-and-printed-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary poster template
D-Day anniversary poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641179/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView license
The Champions of the Mississippi – "A Race for the Buckhorns"
The Champions of the Mississippi – "A Race for the Buckhorns"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7984349/the-champions-the-mississippi-race-for-the-buckhornsFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes blog banner template
D-Day heroes blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641113/d-day-heroes-blog-banner-templateView license
A Race on the Mississippi
A Race on the Mississippi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613854/race-the-mississippiFree Image from public domain license