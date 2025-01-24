Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagegeorge washingtonamerican revolutionbattletrentonscotlandbattle of trentoncurrier and ivesWashington, Crossing the Delaware–On the Evening of Dec. 25th 1776, previous to the Battle of Trenton.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 962 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3029 x 2429 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt & flower Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537415/art-flower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWashington Crossing the Delaware – Evening Previous to the Battle of Trenton, December 5th, 1776https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7996812/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFloral perfume Instagram post template, editable 