rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
An Actor's Image in a Sake Cup
Save
Edit Image
japanese sakejapanese postersakejapanese woodblock printssake arttoyoshigekabukipaper
Japanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7849264/japanese-theater-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Ichikawa Danjūrō VII Admiring Ichikawa Danjūrō I in an Inset Portrait by Utagawa Kunisada
Ichikawa Danjūrō VII Admiring Ichikawa Danjūrō I in an Inset Portrait by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614051/image-paper-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Kimono poster template
Kimono poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Arashi Kichizaburō III (1810–1864) in the Role of Baiōmaru by Utagawa Kunisada
Portrait of Arashi Kichizaburō III (1810–1864) in the Role of Baiōmaru by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185725/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Three Kabuki Actors Playing Hanetsuki
Three Kabuki Actors Playing Hanetsuki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8062748/three-kabuki-actors-playing-hanetsukiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden poster template
Japanese garden poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView license
Kabuki Actor Sawamura Sōjūrō III, from the series Portraits of Kabuki Actors on Stage (Yakusha butai no sugata-e) by Utagawa…
Kabuki Actor Sawamura Sōjūrō III, from the series Portraits of Kabuki Actors on Stage (Yakusha butai no sugata-e) by Utagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185912/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese travel agency poster template
Japanese travel agency poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView license
Kanadehon chushingura (ca. 1819-1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanoki
Kanadehon chushingura (ca. 1819-1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanoki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141544/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
The Actor Segawa Roko as the Woodseller Ohara Leading an Ox by Utagawa Toyokuni
The Actor Segawa Roko as the Woodseller Ohara Leading an Ox by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185924/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template
Buddhist center poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView license
Kabuki Actor Nakamura Utaemon III as the Sword Master Kyōgoku Takumi, from the series Issei ichidai atari Kyōgen (Hits of a…
Kabuki Actor Nakamura Utaemon III as the Sword Master Kyōgoku Takumi, from the series Issei ichidai atari Kyōgen (Hits of a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613661/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template
Spring festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView license
Kabuki Actor
Kabuki Actor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8108892/kabuki-actorFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue poster template
Buddha statue poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView license
Imayo oshi-e kagami (1859 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Imayo oshi-e kagami (1859 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142594/imayo-oshi-e-kagami-1859-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable design
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787426/gratitude-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Picking Clams by Utagawa Toyokuni
Picking Clams by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330069/picking-clamsFree Image from public domain license
Japanese culture festival poster template, editable text and design
Japanese culture festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660188/japanese-culture-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A Woman Stands on a Rock in a Stream Washing Clothes
A Woman Stands on a Rock in a Stream Washing Clothes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612333/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly poster template
Butterfly poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13288257/butterfly-poster-templateView license
Yotsu of the Matsukiyo Brothel Performing as a Shirabyōshi, from the series Sacred Dances in Shinmachi
Yotsu of the Matsukiyo Brothel Performing as a Shirabyōshi, from the series Sacred Dances in Shinmachi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086685/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Autumn in Japan editable poster template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshin
Autumn in Japan editable poster template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22158276/png-plant-artView license
The Actor Sawamura Sōjūrō III in the Role of Shimada Jūzaburō, from the series "Image of Actors on Stage" by Utagawa Toyokuni
The Actor Sawamura Sōjūrō III in the Role of Shimada Jūzaburō, from the series "Image of Actors on Stage" by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185954/image-background-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & design
Japanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107317/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Sawamura Sōjūrō 3rd (Kinokuniya) by Utagawa Toyokuni
The Actor Sawamura Sōjūrō 3rd (Kinokuniya) by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099908/the-actor-sawamura-sojuro-3rd-kinokuniyaFree Image from public domain license
Go Eco poster template, editable text & design
Go Eco poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107318/eco-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Iwai Kumesaburō II by Utagawa Kunisada
Portrait of Iwai Kumesaburō II by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241150/portrait-iwai-kumesaburoFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram story template
Kimono Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView license
Kabuki Actor Ōtani Oniji III
Kabuki Actor Ōtani Oniji III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184163/kabuki-actor-otani-oniji-iiiFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Gratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Kabuki Actor Nakamura Shikan Backstage (Nakamura Shikan rakuya no zu)
Kabuki Actor Nakamura Shikan Backstage (Nakamura Shikan rakuya no zu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086759/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template
Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12788655/japan-poster-templateView license
Hinazuru of Naka Ogi-ya as an Onna Jittoku
Hinazuru of Naka Ogi-ya as an Onna Jittoku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612253/hinazuru-naka-ogi-ya-onna-jittokuFree Image from public domain license
Bird watching poster template, editable text & design
Bird watching poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107319/bird-watching-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Kabuki Actor Nakamura Tomijūrō
Kabuki Actor Nakamura Tomijūrō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328530/kabuki-actor-nakamura-tomijuroFree Image from public domain license
Autumn is coming editable Facebook post template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshin
Autumn is coming editable Facebook post template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22956689/png-leaf-plantView license
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ebizō V as Kumagai Jirō Naozane
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ebizō V as Kumagai Jirō Naozane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086739/kabuki-actor-ichikawa-ebizo-kumagai-jiro-naozaneFree Image from public domain license