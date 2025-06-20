rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
La soupe à la chambrée
Save
Edit Image
french vintage public domainpublic domainpersonartvintagepaintingphotographic
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Woman with poppies, from "L'Estampe Moderne"
Woman with poppies, from "L'Estampe Moderne"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086414/woman-with-poppies-from-lestampe-moderneFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
In the Brambles (Dans les Ronces)
In the Brambles (Dans les Ronces)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086406/the-brambles-dans-les-roncesFree Image from public domain license
Art history classic art museum wonders, customizable design template
Art history classic art museum wonders, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22502327/art-history-classic-art-museum-wonders-customizable-design-templateView license
The balloon seller
The balloon seller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086582/the-balloon-sellerFree Image from public domain license
Collage of historical figures, historical art, and historical costumes customizable design
Collage of historical figures, historical art, and historical costumes customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22332154/image-transparent-png-cartoonView license
Trade card for Morier, landscape architect, Paris
Trade card for Morier, landscape architect, Paris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096430/trade-card-for-morier-landscape-architect-parisFree Image from public domain license
Women community Instagram post template, editable text
Women community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726995/women-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Trade Card for C. Ingrey, Lithographic Printer
Trade Card for C. Ingrey, Lithographic Printer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096544/trade-card-for-ingrey-lithographic-printerFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant poster template, editable text and design
Restaurant poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689918/restaurant-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Trade Card for Boyd & Co., Printer
Trade Card for Boyd & Co., Printer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087062/trade-card-for-boyd-co-printerFree Image from public domain license
Whispers of Rococo poster template, original art illustration from Jean-Honoré Fragonard, editable design
Whispers of Rococo poster template, original art illustration from Jean-Honoré Fragonard, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23496249/png-dog-personView license
Caricature of Berlioz, from La Caricature Provisoire, no. 1
Caricature of Berlioz, from La Caricature Provisoire, no. 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034392/caricature-berlioz-from-caricature-provisoire-noFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Trade card for Maison Jacquin Jeune, garden supplier, Paris
Trade card for Maison Jacquin Jeune, garden supplier, Paris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028602/trade-card-for-maison-jacquin-jeune-garden-supplier-parisFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
William Hogarth's Trade Card (modern reproduction)
William Hogarth's Trade Card (modern reproduction)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7960725/william-hogarths-trade-card-modern-reproductionFree Image from public domain license
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView license
Trade Card for William Taylor, Engraver, Embosser & Printer
Trade Card for William Taylor, Engraver, Embosser & Printer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186345/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Ladies night Instagram post template, editable design
Ladies night Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688389/ladies-night-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Trade Card for Allan & Ferguson, Engravers, Lithographers & Printers
Trade Card for Allan & Ferguson, Engravers, Lithographers & Printers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096682/trade-card-for-allan-ferguson-engravers-lithographers-printersFree Image from public domain license
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable design
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688405/jazz-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Trade Card for Myers & Co., Designers, Engravers, Steel Plate, Lithographic & Letterpress Printers
Trade Card for Myers & Co., Designers, Engravers, Steel Plate, Lithographic & Letterpress Printers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096585/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Ladies night Instagram post template, editable design
Ladies night Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004420/ladies-night-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Invoice from Vilmorin-Andrieux et Cie, Paris, for seed supplies to the Count of Andigné
Invoice from Vilmorin-Andrieux et Cie, Paris, for seed supplies to the Count of Andigné
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028975/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
French language tutor Instagram post template, editable text
French language tutor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596600/french-language-tutor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Trade Card for W. Percival, General Engraver & Ornamental Printer
Trade Card for W. Percival, General Engraver & Ornamental Printer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096676/trade-card-for-percival-general-engraver-ornamental-printerFree Image from public domain license
Immersive art experience Instagram post template, editable text
Immersive art experience Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764437/immersive-art-experience-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Trade Card for Nosworthy & Wells, Lithographers
Trade Card for Nosworthy & Wells, Lithographers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096643/trade-card-for-nosworthy-wells-lithographersFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant Instagram post template, editable text
Restaurant Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509195/restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Trade Card for Swinford Brothers, Chromo Lithographers & Engravers
Trade Card for Swinford Brothers, Chromo Lithographers & Engravers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096647/trade-card-for-swinford-brothers-chromo-lithographers-engraversFree Image from public domain license
Flower & bouquet Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jean Marc Nattier, editable design
Flower & bouquet Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jean Marc Nattier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541462/png-flowers-treeView license
Trade Card for Transformation Printing Syndicate Limited
Trade Card for Transformation Printing Syndicate Limited
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096516/trade-card-for-transformation-printing-syndicate-limitedFree Image from public domain license
Woman with a Parasol poster template, original art illustration from Claude Monet, editable text and design
Woman with a Parasol poster template, original art illustration from Claude Monet, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22958188/image-claude-monet-face-lightView license
Trade Card for J. Sanders, Printmaker
Trade Card for J. Sanders, Printmaker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8116307/trade-card-for-sanders-printmakerFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant Instagram story template, editable text
Restaurant Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689930/restaurant-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Trade Card for Straker's Improved Lithographic Presses
Trade Card for Straker's Improved Lithographic Presses
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186344/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events Instagram story template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable design
Art gallery events Instagram story template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23513311/image-border-cloud-treeView license
Trade card for Surrey Lithographic Company
Trade card for Surrey Lithographic Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096451/trade-card-for-surrey-lithographic-companyFree Image from public domain license