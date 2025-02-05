Edit ImageCrop66SaveSaveEdit Imagetoile patternrose patternlouvrefrench toilepublic domain renaissanceindianarabesque framefrench textileDesign for a Rug with Ornamental Frames and Garlands and Festoons of Leaves, Flowers, and Ribbons Over a Background of Arabesques, Braquenié et cie., Design HouseView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 751 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2276 x 3639 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHappy Holi Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520127/happy-holi-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDesign for a Rug with Ornamental Frames and Garlands and Festoons of Leaves, Flowers, and Ribbons Over a Background of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16289947/image-border-paper-rosesFree Image from public domain licenseCraft beer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14477077/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseDesign for a Panel with a Large Bundle of Flowers and Leaves and a Hanging Thin Bundle Containing Gardening Tools Inside an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614013/image-renaissance-pattern-aquamarine-backgroundFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602525/indian-culture-instagram-post-templateView licenseDesign for a Chair Back Cover with an Ornamental Frame Formed by a Garland of Leaves and Flowers with an Interlacing Ribbon…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614045/image-magenta-pink-bows-antique-patternFree Image from public domain license100k followers poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499348/100k-followers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDesign for a Valance with Floral Motifshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490992/design-for-valance-with-floral-motifsFree Image from public domain licenseDiwali Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602523/diwali-instagram-post-templateView licenseDesign for a Chair Seat Cover with an Ornamental Frame with Two Restling Putti with Hanging Garlands of Leaves and Flowers…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614028/image-cherub-renaissance-italy-purple-patternFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600102/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-templateView licenseDesign for Wallpaper with Alternating Vertical Rows of Pairs of Ornamental Frames of Two Sizes Framed by Interlacing…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331081/photo-image-wallpaper-background-paperFree Image from public domain licenseHappy diwali editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649128/happy-diwali-editable-poster-templateView licenseDesign for a Chair Back Cover with an Ornamental Frame Formed by a Garland of Leaves and Flowers with an Interlacing Ribbon…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7973017/image-paper-crown-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseDiwali poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12618472/diwali-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDesign for a Panel or Wallpaper (?) with an Ornamental Frame with Scrolls and a Shell Decorated with Garlands and Bundles of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613880/image-wallpaper-sample-ornament-renaissance-monogramFree Image from public domain licenseHappy diwali Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539073/happy-diwaliView licenseDesign for a Chair Back Cover with a Squatting Half-Human Grotesque Figure Inside an Ornamental Frame Made of Two…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614035/image-paper-scrolls-antique-rome-classicalFree Image from public domain licenseDiwali wishes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824382/diwali-wishes-facebook-post-templateView licenseDesign for a Chair Seat Cover with Floral Motifshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490629/design-for-chair-seat-cover-with-floral-motifsFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holi poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687161/happy-holi-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDesign for Wallpaper or Panel (?) with an Orientalist Motif with Three Phoenix-Like Exotic Birds with Colorful Feathers and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490657/image-wallpaper-roses-paperFree Image from public domain licenseIndia poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599964/india-poster-templateView licenseDesign for a Valance with Bundles and Garlands of Flowers and Leaves Decorated with Gardening Tools upon which Small Birds…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7973070/image-paper-flowers-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseArt Exhibition Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061180/art-exhibition-facebook-post-templateView licenseDesign for a Fireplace (?) with Bundles and Garlands of Flowers Decorated with Musical Instrumentshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235348/image-paper-flowers-frameFree Image from public domain licenseCraft beer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488227/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseDesign for a Valance with Bundles and Garlands of Flowers and Musical Instrumentshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490993/image-background-paper-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Diwali Pinterest pin template, editable colorful mandala pattern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8563586/happy-diwali-pinterest-pin-template-editable-colorful-mandala-pattern-designView licenseDesign for a Valance in the Style of Louis XVI with Bundles and Garlands of Flowers and an Ornamental Frame with a Tiger…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582379/image-renaissance-ornament-bunch-flowers-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy diwali Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649125/happy-diwali-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseDesign for a Valance with Bundles and Garlands of Flowers and a Monogram Presenting Two Design Variants, Anonymous, French…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331080/photo-image-background-paper-roseFree Image from public domain licenseMandala patterned Pinterest pin template, editable colorful Indian pattern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8563644/png-arabesque-patterns-blank-space-cardView licenseDesign for a Valance with Bundles and Garlands of Flowers and Leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490654/design-for-valance-with-bundles-and-garlands-flowers-and-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseMandala patterned Pinterest pin template, editable colorful Indian pattern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8563494/png-arabesque-patterns-blank-space-cardView licenseDesign for a Sofa Seat Cover (?) with an Ornamental Frame Containing a Vase with a Large Bundle of Flowers and Leaves and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235173/image-paper-flowers-frameFree Image from public domain licenseMandala patterned Pinterest pin template, editable colorful Indian designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8563564/mandala-patterned-pinterest-pin-template-editable-colorful-indian-designView licenseDesign for a Sofa Back Cover (?) with an Ornamental Frame Containing a Large Horizontal Garland of Flowers and Leaves with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234733/image-paper-flowers-frameFree Image from public domain licenseRangoli patterned Pinterest pin template, editable colorful Indian pattern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8563499/png-arabesque-patterns-blank-space-brownView licenseDesign for a Valance in the Style of Louis XVI with Bushes and Garlands of Flowers and Containing Two Decorative Bunches of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614043/image-fabric-curtain-renaissanceFree Image from public domain license