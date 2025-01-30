Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagehendrick avercamptavern vintageimaginary river landscapeshepherd paintingkampenbear paintinglight artmountain brookA Wooded River Landscape with a Church and FiguresView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 806 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3512 x 2360 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBrook in the winter, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831719/png-1928-1933-artView licensePeasants Loading Hayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328414/peasants-loading-hayFree Image from public domain licenseExplore the mountains Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943276/explore-the-mountains-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Ferryboathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8241939/the-ferryboatFree Image from public domain licenseMountains Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895617/mountains-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWinter Landscape with a Hunter and his Doghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330235/winter-landscape-with-hunter-and-his-dogFree Image from public domain licenseDog swimming class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959469/dog-swimming-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWinter Scene on a Frozen Canal by Hendrick Avercamphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922586/image-dog-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGrizzly bear waterfall animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661018/grizzly-bear-waterfall-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseSoldier on Horseback in Catoptric Anamorphosis (after Hendrick Goltzius)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8224769/soldier-horseback-catoptric-anamorphosis-after-hendrick-goltziusFree Image from public domain licenseDog vacation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959470/dog-vacation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA River Landscape with the Baptism of the Eunuchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8242372/river-landscape-with-the-baptism-the-eunuchFree Image from public domain licenseBear hunting animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661665/bear-hunting-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseA Winter Scene with Two Gentlemen Playing Colf by Hendrick Avercamphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14266155/winter-scene-with-two-gentlemen-playing-colf-hendrick-avercampFree Image from public domain licenseBear & fish animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661149/bear-fish-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Third Day ( Dies III): The Separation of Land and Sea, from The Creation of the World, a series of seven plateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8254512/image-angel-trees-bookFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003021/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseLandscape with Cottagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8252604/landscape-with-cottageFree Image from public domain licenseBear hunting animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661164/bear-hunting-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseA Woman Doing Housework, Plate 5 from Five Feminine Occupationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8214896/woman-doing-housework-plate-from-five-feminine-occupationsFree Image from public domain licenseMountain sunset view background, aesthetic nature illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892784/mountain-sunset-view-background-aesthetic-nature-illustration-editable-designView licenseA Woman Spinning, Plate 4 from Five Feminine Occupationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218978/woman-spinning-plate-from-five-feminine-occupationsFree Image from public domain licenseMountain adventure poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715263/mountain-adventure-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Young Woman Ruffling, Plate 2 from Five Feminine Occupationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218918/young-woman-ruffling-plate-from-five-feminine-occupationsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor nature galaxy design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239474/watercolor-nature-galaxy-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseA Woman Cooking, Plate 3 from Five Feminine Occupationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218898/woman-cooking-plate-from-five-feminine-occupationsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic mountain lake background, nature background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891294/aesthetic-mountain-lake-background-nature-background-editable-designView licensePeacocks and Bamboo by Tosa Mitsuyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706766/peacocks-and-bamboo-tosa-mitsuyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseMountain sunset view background, aesthetic nature illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892792/mountain-sunset-view-background-aesthetic-nature-illustration-editable-designView licensePhoenixes and Paulownia by Tosa Mitsuyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706767/phoenixes-and-paulownia-tosa-mitsuyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable embroidery nature design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506657/editable-embroidery-nature-design-element-setView licenseTwo Women Sewing, Plate 1 from Five Feminine Occupationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218919/two-women-sewing-plate-from-five-feminine-occupationsFree Image from public domain licenseMountain sunset view background, aesthetic nature illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892790/mountain-sunset-view-background-aesthetic-nature-illustration-editable-designView licenseElegant Gathering in the Western Gardenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9317574/elegant-gathering-the-western-gardenFree Image from public domain licenseDirt road & cloud background, editable remix acrylic texture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182651/dirt-road-cloud-background-editable-remix-acrylic-texture-designView licenseWoman Playing the Violin, Seen from the Fronthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613734/woman-playing-the-violin-seen-from-the-frontFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor nature galaxy design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239477/watercolor-nature-galaxy-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseWoman Playing the Violin, Seen from the Backhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8140230/woman-playing-the-violin-seen-from-the-backFree Image from public domain licenseMountain adventure Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597574/mountain-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVenus at the Forge of Vulcan (recto); Sketches with Two Putti (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8166362/venus-the-forge-vulcan-recto-sketches-with-two-putti-versoFree Image from public domain license