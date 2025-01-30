rawpixel
Grape Vines and Fruit, with Three Wagtails by Bartolomeo Cavarozzi
Vintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Basket of Fruit
Fruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
View along the Via del Corso of the Palazzo dell'Accademia, established by Louis XIV, King of France for French students of…
Fruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Plate 19: Part of the ancient Appian Way about three miles outside Porta S. Sebastiano, from Alcune Vedute di Archi…
Famous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Monsignor Giuseppe Spina (1756–1828) by Angelica Kauffmann
Vintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
Two Studies of a Seated Male Nude Seen from the Back
Vintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
Catafalque for Marchese Bartolomeo Ruspoli, S. Maria in Vallicella, Rome, September 21, 1681
Vintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixel
The Fall of the Giants
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Scene from Il Triompho della Pieta
Vintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixel
Pope Clement X (1590–1676) by Giovanni Battista Gaulli (Il Baciccio) (Italian, Genoa 1639–1709 Rome)
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Madonna and Child by Bramantino (Bartolomeo Suardi)
Vintage flower border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
"Dark Prison (Carcere Oscura)"
Vintage flower border black background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
Saint Justina of Padua
Famous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Study for the Wife and Daughters of Brutus (recto); Study of a Male Nude (verso) by Jacques Louis David
Famous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Polyptych with Scenes from Christ's Passion
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Autumn (Autumnus), represented as a seated male figure bearing grapes in his right hand and a lidded vessel in his left…
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
The Supper at Emmaus by Bartolomeo Cavarozzi
Fruits border blue mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Christ speaking with Saint Peter, who kneels before him in adoration and with his hands joined in prayer, while the Apostles…
Fruits border yellow mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Two Biblical Scenes: The Apostles Showing Christ their Swords at left, after Raphael's Stanza della Segnatura and the Pope…
Famous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
The Trojans repulsing the Greeks
Famous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Titeplate to series of prints after Poloidoro, title on a shield supported by two putti
