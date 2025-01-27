rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Krishna and Balarama within a Walled Palace: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), ndia…
Save
Edit Image
krishnaradha krishnaindian miniature paintingvishnuancient indian paintinglord krishnaindianradha
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Gopis Plead with Krishna to Return Their Clothing, Page from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu) series…
The Gopis Plead with Krishna to Return Their Clothing, Page from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu) series…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186007/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Death of the Demoness Putana: Folio from a Bhagavata Purana Series
The Death of the Demoness Putana: Folio from a Bhagavata Purana Series
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087485/the-death-the-demoness-putana-folio-from-bhagavata-purana-seriesFree Image from public domain license
Krishnashtami Instagram story template
Krishnashtami Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874357/krishnashtami-instagram-story-templateView license
Page From a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Rajasthan, Mewar)
Page From a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Rajasthan, Mewar)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086402/image-indian-paintings-krishna-indiaFree Image from public domain license
Hindu gods Facebook story template
Hindu gods Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874402/hindu-gods-facebook-story-templateView license
The Death of the Giant Shankachura: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu)
The Death of the Giant Shankachura: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8202199/image-paper-hands-treesFree Image from public domain license
Hinduism Instagram post template
Hinduism Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602110/hinduism-instagram-post-templateView license
Blindman's Bluff: Page From a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Rajasthan, Mewar)
Blindman's Bluff: Page From a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Rajasthan, Mewar)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084901/image-india-watercolor-tree-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Hindu new year Instagram post template
Hindu new year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602113/hindu-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana Manuscript (Life of Krishna), Nepal (Kathmandu Valley)
Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana Manuscript (Life of Krishna), Nepal (Kathmandu Valley)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184113/image-krishna-1985-1600-1800Free Image from public domain license
Hindu deities Instagram post template, editable text
Hindu deities Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11990041/hindu-deities-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Krishna and Radha, Page from a Dispersed Rasikapriya (Verses Celebrating Aspects of Love), India (Rajasthan, Bundi)
Krishna and Radha, Page from a Dispersed Rasikapriya (Verses Celebrating Aspects of Love), India (Rajasthan, Bundi)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184208/image-radha-krishna-india-mughal-architectural-styleFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619126/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Radha Crosses a River to Interview a Hindu Sage by Chokha
Radha Crosses a River to Interview a Hindu Sage by Chokha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329470/radha-crosses-river-interview-hindu-sageFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Facebook post template, editable design
Indian art & culture Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538746/indian-art-culture-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
The Brahmin Delivers Rukmini's Letter to Krishna: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu)…
The Brahmin Delivers Rukmini's Letter to Krishna: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328775/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Islam 101 poster template
Islam 101 poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273456/islam-101-poster-templateView license
Encounters in Mathura: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Madhya Pradesh, Malwa)
Encounters in Mathura: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Madhya Pradesh, Malwa)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184148/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Eid Mubarak poster template
Eid Mubarak poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273502/eid-mubarak-poster-templateView license
Krishna and Balarama by a River: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Orissa)
Krishna and Balarama by a River: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Orissa)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330140/image-paper-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Krishnashtami festival Facebook poster template
Krishnashtami festival Facebook poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817972/krishnashtami-festival-facebook-poster-templateView license
Radha and Krishna on a Bed at Night, India (Punjab Hills, Sirmur)
Radha and Krishna on a Bed at Night, India (Punjab Hills, Sirmur)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183765/image-krishna-radha-paintings-indianFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Instagram post template, editable text
Indian art & culture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731604/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Demon Marichi Tries to Dissuade Ravana; Illustrated folio from a dispersed Ramayana series, India (Himachal Pradesh…
The Demon Marichi Tries to Dissuade Ravana; Illustrated folio from a dispersed Ramayana series, India (Himachal Pradesh…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184124/image-india-terrifying-deer-kangra-paintings-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Instagram story template, editable text
Indian art & culture Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731605/indian-art-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Krishna Revels with the Gopis: Page from a Dispersed Gita Govinda (Song of the Cowherds), India (Madhya Pradesh, Malwa)
Krishna Revels with the Gopis: Page from a Dispersed Gita Govinda (Song of the Cowherds), India (Madhya Pradesh, Malwa)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185685/image-cloud-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380109/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Krishna, Balarama, and the Cowherders: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India…
Krishna, Balarama, and the Cowherders: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183772/image-lord-krishna-vintage-poster-india-vishnuFree Image from public domain license
Happy holi sale poster template, editable text and design
Happy holi sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709849/happy-holi-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Demon Hiranyaksha Departs the Demon Palace: Folio from a Bhagavata Purana Series, Northern India, Guler, Himachal…
The Demon Hiranyaksha Departs the Demon Palace: Folio from a Bhagavata Purana Series, Northern India, Guler, Himachal…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185682/image-narasimha-india-public-domain-demonFree Image from public domain license
Hinduism story template, editable social media design
Hinduism story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9459438/hinduism-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Malavakusika Raga: Page from a Dispersed Ragmala Series (Garland of Musical Modes), India (Rajasthan, Amber?)
Malavakusika Raga: Page from a Dispersed Ragmala Series (Garland of Musical Modes), India (Rajasthan, Amber?)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184221/image-indian-prince-music-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture Instagram post template, editable text
Indian culture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696300/indian-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kalki Avatar, the Future Incarnation of Vishnu
Kalki Avatar, the Future Incarnation of Vishnu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085147/kalki-avatar-the-future-incarnation-vishnuFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture Instagram story template, editable text
Indian culture Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696318/indian-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Bhima Slays Jarasandha: Page from a Bhagavata Purana Manuscript
Bhima Slays Jarasandha: Page from a Bhagavata Purana Manuscript
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8271304/bhima-slays-jarasandha-page-from-bhagavata-purana-manuscriptFree Image from public domain license
Mandala patterned Instagram post template, editable colorful Indian design
Mandala patterned Instagram post template, editable colorful Indian design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8563846/mandala-patterned-instagram-post-template-editable-colorful-indian-designView license
Krishna and the Gopis Take Shelter from the Rain, India (Rajasthan, Jaipur)
Krishna and the Gopis Take Shelter from the Rain, India (Rajasthan, Jaipur)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184115/image-krishna-indian-paintings-indiaFree Image from public domain license