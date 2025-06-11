rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Kabuki Play Kusazuribiki from the Tales of Soga (Soga monogatari) by Okumura Masanobu
Save
Edit Image
kabukijapanese woodblock printsjapanese woodblock prints public domainartjapanese artvintagepublic domainpaintings
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Third Princess and a Cat, from the "New Herbs I" (Wakana I) chapter The Tale of Genji (Genji monogatari}, attributed to…
The Third Princess and a Cat, from the "New Herbs I" (Wakana I) chapter The Tale of Genji (Genji monogatari}, attributed to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241658/image-paper-vintage-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Third Princess with her Cat, from the "New Herbs I" (Wakana I) chapter The Tale of Genji (Genji monogatari} by Tsukioka…
The Third Princess with her Cat, from the "New Herbs I" (Wakana I) chapter The Tale of Genji (Genji monogatari} by Tsukioka…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241596/image-vintage-books-womanFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Enjoying the Cool Breeze by Kaseki
Enjoying the Cool Breeze by Kaseki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241278/enjoying-the-cool-breezeFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Fuwa Banzaemon by Utagawa Toyokuni II
Fuwa Banzaemon by Utagawa Toyokuni II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241582/fuwa-banzaemonFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Eight Immortals of the Wine Cup by Tani Bunchō
The Eight Immortals of the Wine Cup by Tani Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241628/the-eight-immortals-the-wine-cupFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Courtesan-Dancer (Shirabyōshi) for the New Year by Isoda Koryūsai
Courtesan-Dancer (Shirabyōshi) for the New Year by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241664/courtesan-dancer-shirabyoshi-for-the-new-yearFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Flowers and Grasses of Autumn by Yamamoto Baiitsu
Flowers and Grasses of Autumn by Yamamoto Baiitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241549/flowers-and-grasses-autumnFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Woman in a Black Kimono
Woman in a Black Kimono
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240912/woman-black-kimonoFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Woman and Child under a Cherry Tree by Utagawa Toyohiro
Woman and Child under a Cherry Tree by Utagawa Toyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241546/woman-and-child-under-cherry-treeFree Image from public domain license
Japanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7849264/japanese-theater-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Plum Blossoms by Minagawa Kien
Plum Blossoms by Minagawa Kien
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241226/plum-blossomsFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden poster template
Japanese garden poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView license
Shichirigahama and Enoshima
Shichirigahama and Enoshima
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8025622/shichirigahama-and-enoshimaFree Image from public domain license
Autumn in Japan editable poster template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshin
Autumn in Japan editable poster template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22158276/png-plant-artView license
Bandō Mitsugorō II as Shinbei in the Kabuki Play "Sukeroku" by Utagawa Toyokuni
Bandō Mitsugorō II as Shinbei in the Kabuki Play "Sukeroku" by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086964/image-japanese-vintage-advertisement-public-domain-posters-posterFree Image from public domain license
Japanese travel agency poster template
Japanese travel agency poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView license
Bamboo and Plum in Early Spring by Okada Hankō
Bamboo and Plum in Early Spring by Okada Hankō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241400/bamboo-and-plum-early-springFree Image from public domain license
Ohara Koson's editable Group of Egrets. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by rawpixel.
Ohara Koson's editable Group of Egrets. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925589/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView license
Cherry Blossoms by Sakai Hōitsu
Cherry Blossoms by Sakai Hōitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241692/cherry-blossomsFree Image from public domain license
Japanese theater Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Japanese theater Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7826688/japanese-theater-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
Princess Ogimi from the "Bridge Maiden" (Hashihime) chapter from The Tale of Genji (Genji Monogatari)
Princess Ogimi from the "Bridge Maiden" (Hashihime) chapter from The Tale of Genji (Genji Monogatari)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8185898/image-cloud-moon-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese theater Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese theater Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7850292/japanese-theater-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Lady Ise by the Riverbank, Nishikawa Sukenobu
Lady Ise by the Riverbank, Nishikawa Sukenobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241631/lady-ise-the-riverbankFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion Instagram post template
Floral body lotion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView license
Satsubari, the Second of the Sixteen Arhats
Satsubari, the Second of the Sixteen Arhats
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241284/satsubari-the-second-the-sixteen-arhatsFree Image from public domain license
Two women in the rain editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Koson
Two women in the rain editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Koson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180769/image-heart-animal-artView license
The God Izanagi and Goddess Izanami by Nishikawa Sukenobu
The God Izanagi and Goddess Izanami by Nishikawa Sukenobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241639/the-god-izanagi-and-goddess-izanamiFree Image from public domain license
Snow from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from…
Snow from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151350/image-person-art-manView license
Yanji with Orchids and Yang Guifei with Peonies
Yanji with Orchids and Yang Guifei with Peonies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240933/yanji-with-orchids-and-yang-guifei-with-peoniesFree Image from public domain license
Perfume ad Instagram post template
Perfume ad Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749719/perfume-instagram-post-templateView license
Mandala of Kasuga Shrine
Mandala of Kasuga Shrine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240843/mandala-kasuga-shrineFree Image from public domain license