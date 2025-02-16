Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagemaharajahowdahindian maharaja artindiamaharaja elephantindian vintageindia elephanthorseMaharaja Raj Singh in Procession with Members of His Court, attributed to Nihal ChandView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 821 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2738 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCultural festival indian culture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437173/cultural-festival-indian-culture-poster-templateView licenseMaharaja Fateh Singh Hunting Female Bears, attributed to Pannalaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183810/image-india-indian-prince-maharajaFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Governor General's State Elephant and Silver Howdah]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7995197/governor-generals-state-elephant-and-silver-howdahFree Image from public domain licenseSinghs traveling get to know india poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437231/singhs-traveling-get-know-india-poster-templateView licenseKrishna and Balarama within a Walled Palace: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), ndia…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614068/image-krishna-radha-indian-miniatureFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Navratri poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMaharana Amar Singh II Riding a Jodhpur Horsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8200032/maharana-amar-singh-riding-jodhpur-horseFree Image from public domain licenseVisit India Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22020461/visit-india-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMalavakusika Raga: Page from a Dispersed Ragmala Series (Garland of Musical Modes), India (Rajasthan, Amber?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184221/image-indian-prince-music-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseSave animals poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12191330/save-animals-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRadha Crosses a River to Interview a Hindu Sage by Chokhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329470/radha-crosses-river-interview-hindu-sageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059402/editable-animal-figure-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMaharaja Sital Dev in Devotion, India (Punjab Hills, Basohli), ca. 1690https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185090/image-maharaja-punjab-2000Free Image from public domain licenseProtect wild animals poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580299/protect-wild-animals-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJhujhar Singh on Horsebackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087412/jhujhar-singh-horsebackFree Image from public domain licenseSave animals Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12191331/save-animals-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseA Messenger is Dispatched: Page from a Dispersed Manuscript, India (Punjab Hills, Bilaspur)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085134/image-miniature-painting-watercolor-tree-vintage-indiaFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027238/indian-culture-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Bejewelled Maiden with a Parakeet. Original public domain image from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126510/image-paper-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057733/editable-animal-figure-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLustration of the Infant Jina Mahavira: Folio from a Kalpasutra Manuscripthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8304142/lustration-the-infant-jina-mahavira-folio-from-kalpasutra-manuscriptFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027241/indian-culture-facebook-story-templateView licenseA Bejewelled Maiden with a Parakeet, ca. 1670–1700https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087645/bejewelled-maiden-with-parakeet-ca-1670andndash1700Free Image from public domain licenseHinduism blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791660/hinduism-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseKalki Avatar, the Future Incarnation of Vishnuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085147/kalki-avatar-the-future-incarnation-vishnuFree Image from public domain licenseSave animals Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493877/save-animals-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePage From a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Rajasthan, Mewar)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086402/image-indian-paintings-krishna-indiaFree Image from public domain licenseProtect wild animals Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493878/protect-wild-animals-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRelief with Inhabited Treeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8197632/relief-with-inhabited-treesFree Image from public domain licenseProtect wild animals Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580288/protect-wild-animals-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMaharaja Raj Singh Adored by His Ladies, India (Rajasthan, Sawar)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186056/image-raja-mughal-maharajaFree Image from public domain licenseSave animals blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12191359/save-animals-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseKrishna and Radha, Page from a Dispersed Rasikapriya (Verses Celebrating Aspects of Love), India (Rajasthan, Bundi)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184208/image-radha-krishna-india-mughal-architectural-styleFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027236/indian-culture-blog-banner-templateView licensePrincesses Gather at a Fountain, ca. 1770https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330318/princesses-gather-fountainFree Image from public domain licenseGoddess Saraswati Puja poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830005/goddess-saraswati-puja-poster-templateView licensePanel from a Ritual Chariot: A Warrior on Horsebackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8239782/panel-from-ritual-chariot-warrior-horsebackFree Image from public domain licenseProtect wild animals blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580308/protect-wild-animals-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMaharana Sarup Singh Inspects a Prize Stallion by Tarahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185686/image-happy-birthday-indian-paintings-horse-paintingFree Image from public domain license