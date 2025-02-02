rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ganesha Leads Shiva and Durga in Procession, India, Western Rajasthan
Save
Edit Image
ganeshindian godpublic domain ganeshaganeshashiva leading bullvintage tigerindianindian art
Ganesh Chaturthi, editable design element set
Ganesh Chaturthi, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418325/ganesh-chaturthi-editable-design-element-setView license
Maharana Sangram Singh Riding a Prize Stallion by Stipple Master
Maharana Sangram Singh Riding a Prize Stallion by Stipple Master
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613911/maharana-sangram-singh-riding-prize-stallion-stipple-masterFree Image from public domain license
Ganesh Chaturthi, editable design element set
Ganesh Chaturthi, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418329/ganesh-chaturthi-editable-design-element-setView license
Krishna and the Gopis Take Shelter from the Rain, India (Rajasthan, Jaipur)
Krishna and the Gopis Take Shelter from the Rain, India (Rajasthan, Jaipur)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184115/image-krishna-indian-paintings-indiaFree Image from public domain license
Ganesh Chaturti Instagram post template, editable text
Ganesh Chaturti Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11989967/ganesh-chaturti-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Maharana Raj Singh II in Procession with Members of His Court
Maharana Raj Singh II in Procession with Members of His Court
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8147688/maharana-raj-singh-procession-with-members-his-courtFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Death of the Demoness Putana: Folio from a Bhagavata Purana Series
The Death of the Demoness Putana: Folio from a Bhagavata Purana Series
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087485/the-death-the-demoness-putana-folio-from-bhagavata-purana-seriesFree Image from public domain license
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Gopis Plead with Krishna to Return Their Clothing, Page from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu) series…
The Gopis Plead with Krishna to Return Their Clothing, Page from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu) series…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186007/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Good fortune blog banner template, editable text
Good fortune blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791658/good-fortune-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Malavakusika Raga: Page from a Dispersed Ragmala Series (Garland of Musical Modes), India (Rajasthan, Amber?)
Malavakusika Raga: Page from a Dispersed Ragmala Series (Garland of Musical Modes), India (Rajasthan, Amber?)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184221/image-indian-prince-music-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Indian holiday Instagram post template, editable text
Indian holiday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791416/indian-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Durga Confronts the Buffalo Demon Mahisha: Scene from the Devi Mahatmya
Durga Confronts the Buffalo Demon Mahisha: Scene from the Devi Mahatmya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491246/durga-confronts-the-buffalo-demon-mahisha-scene-from-the-devi-mahatmyaFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities Instagram post template, editable text
Hindu deities Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11990041/hindu-deities-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vilaval Ragini: Folio from a ragamala series (Garland of Musical Modes)
Vilaval Ragini: Folio from a ragamala series (Garland of Musical Modes)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7822818/vilaval-ragini-folio-from-ragamala-series-garland-musical-modesFree Image from public domain license
Good fortune Instagram post template, editable text
Good fortune Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791410/good-fortune-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Krishna Revels with the Gopis: Page from a Dispersed Gita Govinda (Song of the Cowherds), India (Madhya Pradesh, Malwa)
Krishna Revels with the Gopis: Page from a Dispersed Gita Govinda (Song of the Cowherds), India (Madhya Pradesh, Malwa)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185685/image-cloud-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Good fortune Instagram post template, editable text
Good fortune Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496162/good-fortune-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Thakur Utham Ram
Portrait of Thakur Utham Ram
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085005/portrait-thakur-utham-ramFree Image from public domain license
Ganesh Chaturthi poster template, editable text and design
Ganesh Chaturthi poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500678/ganesh-chaturthi-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Krishna and Radha, Page from a Dispersed Rasikapriya (Verses Celebrating Aspects of Love), India (Rajasthan, Bundi)
Krishna and Radha, Page from a Dispersed Rasikapriya (Verses Celebrating Aspects of Love), India (Rajasthan, Bundi)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184208/image-radha-krishna-india-mughal-architectural-styleFree Image from public domain license
Hinduism blog banner template, editable text
Hinduism blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791660/hinduism-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Krishna and Balarama within a Walled Palace: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), ndia…
Krishna and Balarama within a Walled Palace: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), ndia…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614068/image-krishna-radha-indian-miniatureFree Image from public domain license
Ganesh Chaturthi blog banner template
Ganesh Chaturthi blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688657/ganesh-chaturthi-blog-banner-templateView license
Maharaja Raj Singh Adored by His Ladies, India (Rajasthan, Sawar)
Maharaja Raj Singh Adored by His Ladies, India (Rajasthan, Sawar)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186056/image-raja-mughal-maharajaFree Image from public domain license
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Instagram post template, editable text
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496307/happy-ganesh-chaturthi-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Relief with Inhabited Trees
Relief with Inhabited Trees
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8197632/relief-with-inhabited-treesFree Image from public domain license
Cultural festival indian culture poster template
Cultural festival indian culture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437173/cultural-festival-indian-culture-poster-templateView license
Page From a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Rajasthan, Mewar)
Page From a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Rajasthan, Mewar)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086402/image-indian-paintings-krishna-indiaFree Image from public domain license
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi poster template
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436429/happy-ganesh-chaturthi-poster-templateView license
Blindman's Bluff: Page From a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Rajasthan, Mewar)
Blindman's Bluff: Page From a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Rajasthan, Mewar)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084901/image-india-watercolor-tree-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Dear God poster template
Dear God poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600650/dear-god-poster-templateView license
Vasanti Ragini, Page from a Ragamala Series (Garland of Musical Modes), India (Himachal Pradesh, Bilaspur)
Vasanti Ragini, Page from a Ragamala Series (Garland of Musical Modes), India (Himachal Pradesh, Bilaspur)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613849/image-indian-painting-india-springFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Durga and Kali Approach the Gathered Armies of Chanda and Munda: Scene from the Devi Mahatmya
Durga and Kali Approach the Gathered Armies of Chanda and Munda: Scene from the Devi Mahatmya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8127471/image-paper-grid-artFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619126/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Radha Crosses a River to Interview a Hindu Sage by Chokha
Radha Crosses a River to Interview a Hindu Sage by Chokha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329470/radha-crosses-river-interview-hindu-sageFree Image from public domain license
Singhs traveling get to know india poster template
Singhs traveling get to know india poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437231/singhs-traveling-get-know-india-poster-templateView license
Dish
Dish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329570/dishFree Image from public domain license