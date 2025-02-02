Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imageganeshindian godpublic domain ganeshaganeshashiva leading bullvintage tigerindianindian artGanesha Leads Shiva and Durga in Procession, India, Western RajasthanView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 931 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 3103 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGanesh Chaturthi, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418325/ganesh-chaturthi-editable-design-element-setView licenseMaharana Sangram Singh Riding a Prize Stallion by Stipple Masterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613911/maharana-sangram-singh-riding-prize-stallion-stipple-masterFree Image from public domain licenseGanesh Chaturthi, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418329/ganesh-chaturthi-editable-design-element-setView licenseKrishna and the Gopis Take Shelter from the Rain, India (Rajasthan, Jaipur)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184115/image-krishna-indian-paintings-indiaFree Image from public domain licenseGanesh Chaturti Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11989967/ganesh-chaturti-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMaharana Raj Singh II in Procession with Members of His Courthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8147688/maharana-raj-singh-procession-with-members-his-courtFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Death of the Demoness Putana: Folio from a Bhagavata Purana Serieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087485/the-death-the-demoness-putana-folio-from-bhagavata-purana-seriesFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Navratri poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Gopis Plead with Krishna to Return Their Clothing, Page from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu) series…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186007/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseGood fortune blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791658/good-fortune-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMalavakusika Raga: Page from a Dispersed Ragmala Series (Garland of Musical Modes), India (Rajasthan, Amber?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184221/image-indian-prince-music-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseIndian holiday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791416/indian-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDurga Confronts the Buffalo Demon Mahisha: Scene from the Devi Mahatmyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491246/durga-confronts-the-buffalo-demon-mahisha-scene-from-the-devi-mahatmyaFree Image from public domain licenseHindu deities Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11990041/hindu-deities-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVilaval Ragini: Folio from a ragamala series (Garland of Musical Modes)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7822818/vilaval-ragini-folio-from-ragamala-series-garland-musical-modesFree Image from public domain licenseGood fortune Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791410/good-fortune-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKrishna Revels with the Gopis: Page from a Dispersed Gita Govinda (Song of the Cowherds), India (Madhya Pradesh, Malwa)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185685/image-cloud-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseGood fortune Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496162/good-fortune-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Thakur Utham Ramhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085005/portrait-thakur-utham-ramFree Image from public domain licenseGanesh Chaturthi poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500678/ganesh-chaturthi-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKrishna and Radha, Page from a Dispersed Rasikapriya (Verses Celebrating Aspects of Love), India (Rajasthan, Bundi)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184208/image-radha-krishna-india-mughal-architectural-styleFree Image from public domain licenseHinduism blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791660/hinduism-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseKrishna and Balarama within a Walled Palace: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), ndia…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614068/image-krishna-radha-indian-miniatureFree Image from public domain licenseGanesh Chaturthi blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688657/ganesh-chaturthi-blog-banner-templateView licenseMaharaja Raj Singh Adored by His Ladies, India (Rajasthan, Sawar)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186056/image-raja-mughal-maharajaFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Ganesh Chaturthi Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496307/happy-ganesh-chaturthi-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRelief with Inhabited Treeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8197632/relief-with-inhabited-treesFree Image from public domain licenseCultural festival indian culture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437173/cultural-festival-indian-culture-poster-templateView licensePage From a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Rajasthan, Mewar)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086402/image-indian-paintings-krishna-indiaFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Ganesh Chaturthi poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436429/happy-ganesh-chaturthi-poster-templateView licenseBlindman's Bluff: Page From a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Rajasthan, Mewar)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084901/image-india-watercolor-tree-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseDear God poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600650/dear-god-poster-templateView licenseVasanti Ragini, Page from a Ragamala Series (Garland of Musical Modes), India (Himachal Pradesh, Bilaspur)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613849/image-indian-painting-india-springFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDurga and Kali Approach the Gathered Armies of Chanda and Munda: Scene from the Devi Mahatmyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8127471/image-paper-grid-artFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619126/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRadha Crosses a River to Interview a Hindu Sage by Chokhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329470/radha-crosses-river-interview-hindu-sageFree Image from public domain licenseSinghs traveling get to know india poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437231/singhs-traveling-get-know-india-poster-templateView licenseDishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329570/dishFree Image from public domain license