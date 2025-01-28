Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagewisteriatraditional chinese panelingmetalvintage wisteriaasianscreenrose gold flower outlinechinese public domain folding screenFlowering Plants and Vegetables of the Four Seasons, JapanView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 531 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3957 x 1751 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTeahouse cafe ad poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722161/teahouse-cafe-poster-templateView licenseWhite Heronhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8250018/white-heronFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView licenseMoon and Autumn Grasseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8219518/moon-and-autumn-grassesFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView licenseRoyal Visit to Ōhara, from The Tale of the Heikehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8250522/royal-visit-ohara-from-the-tale-the-heikeFree Image from public domain licenseBe unique Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074334/unique-instagram-post-templateView licenseMorning Glorieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8197451/morning-gloriesFree Image from public domain licenseBe unique blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074333/unique-blog-banner-templateView licenseFor a hundred years [I have been] a person with no attachmentshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8130225/for-hundred-years-have-been-person-with-attachmentsFree Image from public domain licenseBe unique Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074346/unique-facebook-story-templateView licenseAutumn Poem by Lady Kunaikyōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8222620/autumn-poem-lady-kunaikyoFree Image from public domain licensePerfume ad Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749719/perfume-instagram-post-templateView licenseBoats upon Waveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8219529/boats-upon-wavesFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView license“Trees Encoiled in Vines of Ivy” (Yadorigi), Studio of Tawaraya Sōtatsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081313/image-curiosity-vintage-japanese-landscape-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBe unique poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715855/unique-poster-templateView licenseHand-towel Rack (Tenugui kake) with Chrysanthemums and Meandering Streamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8192853/hand-towel-rack-tenugui-kake-with-chrysanthemums-and-meandering-streamFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986440/lunar-new-year-facebook-post-templateView licenseLandscapeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8209430/landscapesFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986534/lunar-new-year-facebook-post-templateView licensePoem by Fujiwara no Okikaze with Underpainting of Clematishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8250049/poem-fujiwara-okikaze-with-underpainting-clematisFree Image from public domain licenseMooncake festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824612/mooncake-festival-poster-templateView licenseTiger by Meisō (Japanese, active early 18th century)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185261/image-vintage-paintings-scrolls-korean-tigerFree Image from public domain licenseSale shopping promotion poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704546/sale-shopping-promotion-poster-template-and-designView licenseBrush holder with the story of Pan Anhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8196340/brush-holder-with-the-story-panFree Image from public domain licenseYear of Tiger Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpring Cleaning by Yokoi Kinkokuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241709/spring-cleaningFree Image from public domain licenseMoon festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824446/moon-festival-poster-templateView licenseChinese Portrait Painterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8197461/chinese-portrait-painterFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12910522/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView licenseSection of a Handscroll with Waka and Underpainting of Pineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8250056/section-handscroll-with-waka-and-underpainting-pinesFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723703/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Girl Writing a Letter by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612903/girl-writing-letter-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117823/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseWriting Box with Chinese Poet Su Dongpo and Attendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8141755/writing-box-with-chinese-poet-dongpo-and-attendantFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812177/chinese-new-year-instagram-story-templateView licenseShirabyōshi Dancer and Female Servant; Courtesan and Girl Attendant by Tsukioka Setteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241633/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Lunar New Year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12724325/happy-lunar-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licenseYang Guifei Playing a Flutehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8217157/yang-guifei-playing-fluteFree Image from public domain license