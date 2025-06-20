rawpixel
The Feeding of the 5000, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christian youth camp poster template, editable text & design
Christ and the Pharisees, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Trust in God Instagram story template
Christ Teaching the Disciples, 1, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Church service poster template, editable text and design
Christ Healing the Blind, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christian youth camp Instagram post template, editable text
The Parable of the Workers in the Vineyard, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Palm Sunday sermon poster template, editable text and design
The Wedding at Cana, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christian youth camp Instagram story template, editable text
Christ Talking about his Return to the Father, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christian youth camp blog banner template, editable text
Christ Calming the Storm on Lake Tiberias, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Jesus is risen poster template
Christ and the Pharisees, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
The Virgin as Master Dolorosa and Simeon, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Book cover template
The Parable of the Banquet without Guests, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Believe in god Facebook post template, editable design
The Parable of the Sower and the Weeds, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Satanism poster template, editable text and design
The Last Supper, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Worship night poster template, editable text and design
Christ Talking to the Disciples, 3, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Sunday service poster template
St. John the Baptist Preaching, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christianity Instagram post template
Christ and the Woman of Canaan, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Holy mass Instagram story template
Christ Healing the Leper, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christianity quote Facebook story template
The Parable and the Sower, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
The Rich Man in Hell and the Poor Lazarus in Abraham's Lap, from Das Plenarium
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Christ Teaching the Disciples, 2, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Religion quote blog banner template
Parable of the Pharisees and the Tax-Collector, from Das Plenarium
