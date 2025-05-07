Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagewittenbergcranachpersonartvintagepublic domainskinphotoJohann ScheyringView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 870 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2578 x 3556 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSkin and beauty poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21353110/skin-and-beauty-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licensePortrait of Johann Georg Viberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8275535/portrait-johann-georg-vibergFree Image from public domain licenseClean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePhilip Melanchthon, Bust to the Righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8293719/philip-melanchthon-bust-the-rightFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7720851/japanese-beauty-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licensePhilip Melanchthon, Full-Length Towards the Righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8261173/philip-melanchthon-full-length-towards-the-rightFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month Instagram story template, original photography from from Michael Heumuller, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23136873/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licensePhilipp Melanchthonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8275573/philipp-melanchthonFree Image from public domain licenseDiversity inclusion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174813/diversity-inclusion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSilver Statuette of St. Simon, from the Wittenberg Reliquarieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8293670/silver-statuette-st-simon-from-the-wittenberg-reliquariesFree Image from public domain licenseDiversity inclusion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174818/diversity-inclusion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSilver Statuette of St. Simon, from the Wittenberg Reliquarieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8293629/silver-statuette-st-simon-from-the-wittenberg-reliquariesFree Image from public domain licenseTattooed hands holding angel poster mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15346493/tattooed-hands-holding-angel-poster-mockupView licenseSilver Statuette of St. John, from the Wittenberg Reliquarieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8293666/silver-statuette-st-john-from-the-wittenberg-reliquariesFree Image from public domain licenseSkin cancer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714494/skin-cancer-instagram-post-templateView licenseCopy of Martin Luther, Full Lengthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8275550/copy-martin-luther-full-lengthFree Image from public domain licenseMen's skincare Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13828351/mens-skincare-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Creation of Evehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8275633/the-creation-eveFree Image from public domain licenseRestorative serum Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21007019/restorative-serum-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBook-Plate of Christoph Scheurlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8268769/book-plate-christoph-scheurlFree Image from public domain licenseSpa salon therapy treatmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915716/spa-salon-therapy-treatmentView licenseSilver Statuette of St. Jude, from the Wittenberg Reliquarieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8293635/silver-statuette-st-jude-from-the-wittenberg-reliquariesFree Image from public domain licenseSpa salon therapy treatmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915693/spa-salon-therapy-treatmentView licenseSilver Statuette of St. Philip, from the Wittenberg Reliquarieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8293614/silver-statuette-st-philip-from-the-wittenberg-reliquariesFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14868474/skincare-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseJohann Forsterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8261983/johann-forsterFree Image from public domain licenseAAPI month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602257/aapi-month-poster-templateView licenseSilver Statuette of St. James the Greater, from the Wittenberg Reliquarieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8293613/silver-statuette-st-james-the-greater-from-the-wittenberg-reliquariesFree Image from public domain licenseMakeup look poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650636/makeup-look-poster-template-editable-textView licenseSilver Statuette of St. James the Greater, from the Wittenberg Reliquarieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8293648/silver-statuette-st-james-the-greater-from-the-wittenberg-reliquariesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseSilver Statuette of St. Philip, from the Wittenberg Reliquarieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8293617/silver-statuette-st-philip-from-the-wittenberg-reliquariesFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese tattoo art exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21412466/image-person-art-manView licenseSilver Statuette of St. Matthew, from the Wittenberg Reliquarieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8293661/silver-statuette-st-matthew-from-the-wittenberg-reliquariesFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7720945/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseSilver Statuette of St. Philip, from the Wittenberg Reliquarieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8293633/silver-statuette-st-philip-from-the-wittenberg-reliquariesFree Image from public domain licenseCosmetic ads poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723020/cosmetic-ads-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSilver Statuette of St. Bartholomew, from the Wittenberg Reliquarieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8293634/silver-statuette-st-bartholomew-from-the-wittenberg-reliquariesFree Image from public domain licenseNatural beauty Twitter post template, skincare business adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7498829/imageView licenseBust of Saint Peter, from the Large Series of Wittenberg Reliquaries; verso: Martin Luther (1548)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8277816/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license