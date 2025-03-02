Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageborgiagerman expressionlucreziapioquirkyfamily duchessfine art paintinglucrezia borgiaThe LamentationView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 971 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3140 x 3879 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPet puppy dogs, animal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12423032/pet-puppy-dogs-animal-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Adoration of the Shepherds by Girolamo da Carpi (Girolamo Sellari)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186021/image-raphael-rome-angelFree Image from public domain licenseLearn about animals poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662514/learn-about-animals-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEverhard Jabach (1618–1695) and His Familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613897/everhard-jabach-1618-1695-and-his-familyFree Image from public domain licenseLearn about animals Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504908/learn-about-animals-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Virgin Adored by Saints by Scarsellino (Ippolito Scarsella)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613103/the-virgin-adored-saints-scarsellino-ippolito-scarsellaFree Image from public domain licenseHouse of art Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23315320/image-space-art-watercolorView licenseModern impression of the Adoration of the Magi who approach the Christ Child held by the Virginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8290322/image-christ-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLearn about animals Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662512/learn-about-animals-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Penitent Magdalen by Corrado Giaquintohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612908/the-penitent-magdalen-corrado-giaquintoFree Image from public domain licenseLearn about animals blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662513/learn-about-animals-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614069/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseCanvas frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13936703/canvas-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseThe Nativity (copy)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8291147/the-nativity-copyFree Image from public domain licenseArt camp Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645186/art-camp-instagram-post-templateView licenseAdam and Eve with apple and serpenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8290567/adam-and-eve-with-apple-and-serpentFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13014404/play-time-instagram-post-templateView licenseChrist kneeling and washing St Peter's feet, after Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8290565/christ-kneeling-and-washing-peters-feet-after-durerFree Image from public domain licenseParenting guide blog banner template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23519131/png-art-houseView licenseThe Ascension of Christ into heaven, after Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8290645/the-ascension-christ-into-heaven-after-durerFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721090/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-templateView licensePilate sitting on throne and washing hands while Christ is lead away by henchmenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8290623/image-christ-hands-personFree Image from public domain licenseOutdoor playtime Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798310/outdoor-playtime-instagram-post-templateView licenseChrist presented to Pilate by henchmenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8290614/christ-presented-pilate-henchmenFree Image from public domain licensePlay time blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13071957/play-time-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Dormition of the Virgin; (reverse) Christ Carrying the Cross by Hans Schäufeleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185489/image-visitation-mary-vintage-labels-holbeinFree Image from public domain licenseSurrealistic painting style illustration, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418088/surrealistic-painting-style-illustration-editable-design-element-setView licenseChrist Appearing to the Magdalen as a gardener, after Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8290652/christ-appearing-the-magdalen-gardener-after-durerFree Image from public domain licenseKids zone Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13013853/kids-zone-instagram-post-templateView licenseChrist at Emmaus, after Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8290632/christ-emmaus-after-durerFree Image from public domain licenseParty Night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787894/party-night-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Entombmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8290634/the-entombmentFree Image from public domain licenseSurrealistic painting style illustration, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418086/surrealistic-painting-style-illustration-editable-design-element-setView licenseThe Expulsion from the Paradise, after Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8290612/the-expulsion-from-the-paradise-after-durerFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467824/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLord and lady walking with figure of death hiding behind a tree, holding an hourglass, The Promenade after Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8290753/image-tree-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBook sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505727/book-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Christopher crossing the river with Christ in the form of a putto on his shoulders and a hermit in the foreground…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8290796/image-christ-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAdmission open poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971317/admission-open-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Deposition, from The Small Passion (copy)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8291874/the-deposition-from-the-small-passion-copyFree Image from public domain license