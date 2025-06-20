rawpixel
Christ and the Woman of Canaan, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Christ and the Pharisees, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Christ Teaching the Disciples, 1, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Christ Healing the Blind, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
The Parable of the Workers in the Vineyard, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
The Wedding at Cana, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Ancient art exhibition poster template
Christ and the Woman Issuing Blood, from Das Plenarium
Painting class poster template
Christ Talking about his Return to the Father, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
The Feeding of the 5000, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Ancient art exhibition Facebook story template
Christ Calming the Storm on Lake Tiberias, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Ancient art exhibition Instagram post template
Christ and the Pharisees, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
The Virgin as Master Dolorosa and Simeon, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Bible study Facebook post template, editable design
The Parable of the Banquet without Guests, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Parable of the Sower and the Weeds, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
The Last Supper, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
Christ Talking to the Disciples, 3, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Ancient art exhibition blog banner template
St. John the Baptist Preaching, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Ascension day blog banner template, editable text
Christ Healing the Leper, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Trust in Jesus poster template
The Parable and the Sower, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art
The Rich Man in Hell and the Poor Lazarus in Abraham's Lap, from Das Plenarium
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art
Christ Teaching the Disciples, 2, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
