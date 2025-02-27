rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Parable and the Sower, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Save
Edit Image
sowerreligionpersonartvintagepublic domainphotographic
Religion quote poster template
Religion quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762201/religion-quote-poster-templateView license
The Parable of the Sower and the Weeds, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
The Parable of the Sower and the Weeds, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614154/the-parable-the-sower-and-the-weeds-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Parable of the Banquet without Guests, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
The Parable of the Banquet without Guests, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614170/image-christian-parables-1517-1961Free Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
The Parable of the Workers in the Vineyard, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
The Parable of the Workers in the Vineyard, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614125/image-1517-1961-active-baselFree Image from public domain license
Have faith poster template
Have faith poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836870/have-faith-poster-templateView license
The Parable of the Rich Man and the Housekeeper, 2, from Das Plenarium
The Parable of the Rich Man and the Housekeeper, 2, from Das Plenarium
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8275227/the-parable-the-rich-man-and-the-housekeeper-from-das-plenariumFree Image from public domain license
Prayer meeting poster template, editable text & design
Prayer meeting poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560757/prayer-meeting-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Parable of the Pharisees and the Tax-Collector, from Das Plenarium
Parable of the Pharisees and the Tax-Collector, from Das Plenarium
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8275193/parable-the-pharisees-and-the-tax-collector-from-das-plenariumFree Image from public domain license
Hands of faith poster template, editable vintage photography design
Hands of faith poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21363371/hands-faith-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Christ and the Woman of Canaan, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christ and the Woman of Canaan, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614122/christ-and-the-woman-canaan-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Church at Christmas poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Church at Christmas poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23051693/image-flower-angel-leavesView license
Christ Healing the Blind, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christ Healing the Blind, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614123/christ-healing-the-blind-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
The angel editable Instagram post template from original art illustration
The angel editable Instagram post template from original art illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22173762/the-angel-editable-instagram-post-template-from-original-art-illustrationView license
Christ and the Pharisees, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christ and the Pharisees, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614109/christ-and-the-pharisees-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Believe in god Facebook post template, editable design
Believe in god Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686207/believe-god-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Christ Healing the Leper, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christ Healing the Leper, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614162/christ-healing-the-leper-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Trust in Jesus poster template
Trust in Jesus poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836006/trust-jesus-poster-templateView license
The Virgin as Master Dolorosa and Simeon, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
The Virgin as Master Dolorosa and Simeon, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614113/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray poster template, editable text & design
Together we pray poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914282/together-pray-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Feeding of the 5000, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
The Feeding of the 5000, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614115/the-feeding-the-5000-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Believe in god poster template, editable text and design
Believe in god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723541/believe-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Christ and the Pharisees, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christ and the Pharisees, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614116/christ-and-the-pharisees-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Hinduism quote editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Hinduism quote editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079961/image-art-vintage-designView license
Christ Calming the Storm on Lake Tiberias, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christ Calming the Storm on Lake Tiberias, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614148/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Holy communion Instagram post template, editable text
Holy communion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952117/holy-communion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Christ Teaching the Disciples, 1, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christ Teaching the Disciples, 1, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614114/christ-teaching-the-disciples-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Palm Sunday poster template
Palm Sunday poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460104/palm-sunday-poster-templateView license
The Last Supper, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
The Last Supper, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614128/the-last-supper-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914281/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
St. John the Baptist Preaching, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
St. John the Baptist Preaching, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614151/st-john-the-baptist-preaching-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036935/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Christ Talking about his Return to the Father, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christ Talking about his Return to the Father, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614110/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Prayer meeting Instagram post template, editable text
Prayer meeting Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194788/prayer-meeting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Wedding at Cana, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
The Wedding at Cana, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614169/the-wedding-cana-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Prayer meeting Instagram story template, editable text
Prayer meeting Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560746/prayer-meeting-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Christ Talking to the Disciples, 3, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christ Talking to the Disciples, 3, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614129/christ-talking-the-disciples-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045478/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Christ Teaching the Disciples, 2, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christ Teaching the Disciples, 2, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186086/image-jesus-disciples-teaching-painting-1507Free Image from public domain license