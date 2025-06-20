rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Christ Talking to the Disciples, 3, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Save
Edit Image
christartvintagepublic domainphotoeuropegraphiccc0
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
Christ Teaching the Disciples, 1, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christ Teaching the Disciples, 1, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614114/christ-teaching-the-disciples-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071919/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Christ Teaching the Disciples, 2, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christ Teaching the Disciples, 2, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186086/image-jesus-disciples-teaching-painting-1507Free Image from public domain license
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037212/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView license
Christ Talking to the Disciples, 5, from Das Plenarium
Christ Talking to the Disciples, 5, from Das Plenarium
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8275209/christ-talking-the-disciples-from-das-plenariumFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071960/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Christ Teaching the Disciples, 1, from Das Plenarium
Christ Teaching the Disciples, 1, from Das Plenarium
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8275281/christ-teaching-the-disciples-from-das-plenariumFree Image from public domain license
Book cover template
Book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437811/book-cover-templateView license
Christ Warning the Disciples of False Prophets, from Das Plenarium
Christ Warning the Disciples of False Prophets, from Das Plenarium
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8275300/christ-warning-the-disciples-false-prophets-from-das-plenariumFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071967/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView license
Christ Warning the Disciples of False Prophets, from Das Plenarium
Christ Warning the Disciples of False Prophets, from Das Plenarium
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8275231/christ-warning-the-disciples-false-prophets-from-das-plenariumFree Image from public domain license
Faith quote poster template
Faith quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762252/faith-quote-poster-templateView license
Christ and the Pharisees, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christ and the Pharisees, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614116/christ-and-the-pharisees-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen poster template
Jesus is risen poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView license
Christ Healing the Blind, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christ Healing the Blind, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614123/christ-healing-the-blind-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Church worship service poster template
Church worship service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486887/church-worship-service-poster-templateView license
The Parable of the Workers in the Vineyard, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
The Parable of the Workers in the Vineyard, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614125/image-1517-1961-active-baselFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Books on a Table painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Books on a Table painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820406/png-art-artwork-baby-jesusView license
The Wedding at Cana, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
The Wedding at Cana, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614169/the-wedding-cana-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView license
Christ Talking about his Return to the Father, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christ Talking about his Return to the Father, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614110/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote poster template
Religion quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762201/religion-quote-poster-templateView license
The Feeding of the 5000, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
The Feeding of the 5000, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614115/the-feeding-the-5000-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Christian youth camp poster template, editable text & design
Christian youth camp poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560595/christian-youth-camp-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Christ Calming the Storm on Lake Tiberias, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christ Calming the Storm on Lake Tiberias, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614148/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Love like Jesus poster template
Love like Jesus poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762870/love-like-jesus-poster-templateView license
Christ and the Pharisees, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christ and the Pharisees, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614109/christ-and-the-pharisees-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Bible study Facebook post template, editable design
Bible study Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686918/bible-study-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
The Virgin as Master Dolorosa and Simeon, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
The Virgin as Master Dolorosa and Simeon, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614113/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template
Ancient art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722041/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
The Parable of the Banquet without Guests, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
The Parable of the Banquet without Guests, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614170/image-christian-parables-1517-1961Free Image from public domain license
Retro collage with 'Have Faith' text, vintage art, and maps social media post editable design
Retro collage with 'Have Faith' text, vintage art, and maps social media post editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22789286/image-background-flower-png-starView license
The Parable of the Sower and the Weeds, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
The Parable of the Sower and the Weeds, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614154/the-parable-the-sower-and-the-weeds-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote Facebook story template
Religion quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631930/religion-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
The Last Supper, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
The Last Supper, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614128/the-last-supper-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
St. John the Baptist Preaching, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
St. John the Baptist Preaching, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614151/st-john-the-baptist-preaching-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day editable poster template in black and white tones
Ascension day editable poster template in black and white tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097296/ascension-day-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView license
Christ and the Woman of Canaan, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christ and the Woman of Canaan, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614122/christ-and-the-woman-canaan-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license