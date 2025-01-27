rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Krishna Steals the Clothing of the Gopis (Female Cowherds)", Folio from the Devotional Text of the Bhagavata Purana
Save
Edit Image
lord krishnaindialoveindia courtkrishnalordvintage paintings verdantmanuscripts
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Radha with Her Confidant, Pining for Krishna", Folio from the "Second" or "Tehri Garhwal" Gita Govinda (Song of the…
"Radha with Her Confidant, Pining for Krishna", Folio from the "Second" or "Tehri Garhwal" Gita Govinda (Song of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16265469/image-paper-animal-birdFree Image from public domain license
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Radha with Her Confidant, Pining for Krishna", Folio from the "Second" or "Tehri Garhwal" Gita Govinda (Song of the…
"Radha with Her Confidant, Pining for Krishna", Folio from the "Second" or "Tehri Garhwal" Gita Govinda (Song of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086853/image-india-indian-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619126/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Krishna and the Gopis on the Bank of the Yamuna River", Folio from the "Second" or "Tehri Garhwal" Gita Govinda (Song of…
"Krishna and the Gopis on the Bank of the Yamuna River", Folio from the "Second" or "Tehri Garhwal" Gita Govinda (Song of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086914/image-indian-art-painting-radha-krishnaFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Instagram post template, editable text
Indian art & culture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731604/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Virgin and Child Attended by Angels, attributed to Manohar
The Virgin and Child Attended by Angels, attributed to Manohar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329587/the-virgin-and-child-attended-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Instagram story template, editable text
Indian art & culture Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731605/indian-art-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Unidentified Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Rajasthan, Bikaner)
Unidentified Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Rajasthan, Bikaner)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184226/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Krishnashtami Instagram story template
Krishnashtami Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874357/krishnashtami-instagram-story-templateView license
Radha Speaks to Krishna: Page from the Boston Rasikapriya (Lover's Breviary), India (Rajasthan, Amber)
Radha Speaks to Krishna: Page from the Boston Rasikapriya (Lover's Breviary), India (Rajasthan, Amber)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328776/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Hindu gods Facebook story template
Hindu gods Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874402/hindu-gods-facebook-story-templateView license
Page of Calligraphy from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
Page of Calligraphy from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185629/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture blog banner template, editable text
Indian art & culture blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731606/indian-art-culture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Krishna Kisses Radha: Page from the Boston Rasikapriya (Lover's Breviary), India (Rajasthan, Amber)
Krishna Kisses Radha: Page from the Boston Rasikapriya (Lover's Breviary), India (Rajasthan, Amber)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328745/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Trust in the Lord quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Trust in the Lord quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687097/trust-the-lord-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
"Indra Worships the Elephant-Headed God Ganesha, Seated on a Throne." Folio from the Tehri Garhwal Series of the Gita…
"Indra Worships the Elephant-Headed God Ganesha, Seated on a Throne." Folio from the Tehri Garhwal Series of the Gita…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086916/image-indian-painting-ganesha-indiaFree Image from public domain license
Visit India poster template, editable text and design
Visit India poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850260/visit-india-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Gopis Plead with Krishna to Return Their Clothing: Folio from "Isarda" Bhagavata Purana
The Gopis Plead with Krishna to Return Their Clothing: Folio from "Isarda" Bhagavata Purana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084605/image-watercolor-tree-india-mughalFree Image from public domain license
Hindu new year Instagram post template
Hindu new year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602113/hindu-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Gopis Clinging to Krishna by Master at the Court of Mandi
Gopis Clinging to Krishna by Master at the Court of Mandi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923842/image-face-cows-handFree Image from public domain license
All we have is now Instagram story template
All we have is now Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397292/all-have-now-instagram-story-templateView license
Death of Farud", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Death of Farud", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613121/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-ripped-book-page-1985Free Image from public domain license
India travel poster template, editable text and design
India travel poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619417/india-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bhairavi Ragini: Folio from a ragamala series (Garland of Musical Modes), India (Himachal Pradesh, Mandi)
Bhairavi Ragini: Folio from a ragamala series (Garland of Musical Modes), India (Himachal Pradesh, Mandi)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330309/image-paper-flowers-handFree Image from public domain license
Blooming beauty poster template
Blooming beauty poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032387/blooming-beauty-poster-templateView license
Krishna and the Cowherds: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Delhi-Agra area)
Krishna and the Cowherds: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Delhi-Agra area)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240785/photo-image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380109/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Death of the Giant Shankachura: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu)
The Death of the Giant Shankachura: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8202199/image-paper-hands-treesFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Facebook post template, editable design
Indian art & culture Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538746/indian-art-culture-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Nanda and Vasudeva: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu)
Nanda and Vasudeva: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8277698/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Krishnashtami festival Facebook poster template
Krishnashtami festival Facebook poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817972/krishnashtami-festival-facebook-poster-templateView license
Bakasura, the Crane Demon, Arrives in Brindavan: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu)…
Bakasura, the Crane Demon, Arrives in Brindavan: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328769/image-paper-cows-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
We love Jesus poster template, editable text and design
We love Jesus poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10686639/love-jesus-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Desvarati Ragini: Folio from a ragamala series (Garland of Musical Modes), India (Rajasthan, Bikaner)
Desvarati Ragini: Folio from a ragamala series (Garland of Musical Modes), India (Rajasthan, Bikaner)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328748/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Visit India Instagram post template, editable text
Visit India Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705050/visit-india-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Krishna Slays Bakasura, the Crane Demon: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu)), India
Krishna Slays Bakasura, the Crane Demon: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu)), India
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183768/image-insense-poster-indian-godFree Image from public domain license
Blooming beauty Instagram post template
Blooming beauty Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695851/blooming-beauty-instagram-post-templateView license
Krishna, Balarama, and the Cowherders: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India…
Krishna, Balarama, and the Cowherders: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183772/image-lord-krishna-vintage-poster-india-vishnuFree Image from public domain license