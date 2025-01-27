Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagelord krishnaindialoveindia courtkrishnalordvintage paintings verdantmanuscriptsKrishna Steals the Clothing of the Gopis (Female Cowherds)", Folio from the Devotional Text of the Bhagavata PuranaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 845 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2736 x 3887 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Radha with Her Confidant, Pining for Krishna", Folio from the "Second" or "Tehri Garhwal" Gita Govinda (Song of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16265469/image-paper-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Navratri poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Radha with Her Confidant, Pining for Krishna", Folio from the "Second" or "Tehri Garhwal" Gita Govinda (Song of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086853/image-india-indian-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619126/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Krishna and the Gopis on the Bank of the Yamuna River", Folio from the "Second" or "Tehri Garhwal" Gita Govinda (Song of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086914/image-indian-art-painting-radha-krishnaFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731604/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Virgin and Child Attended by Angels, attributed to Manoharhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329587/the-virgin-and-child-attended-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731605/indian-art-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseUnidentified Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Rajasthan, Bikaner)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184226/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseKrishnashtami Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874357/krishnashtami-instagram-story-templateView licenseRadha Speaks to Krishna: Page from the Boston Rasikapriya (Lover's Breviary), India (Rajasthan, Amber)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328776/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseHindu gods Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874402/hindu-gods-facebook-story-templateView licensePage of Calligraphy from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185629/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731606/indian-art-culture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseKrishna Kisses Radha: Page from the Boston Rasikapriya (Lover's Breviary), India (Rajasthan, Amber)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328745/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in the Lord quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687097/trust-the-lord-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license"Indra Worships the Elephant-Headed God Ganesha, Seated on a Throne." Folio from the Tehri Garhwal Series of the Gita…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086916/image-indian-painting-ganesha-indiaFree Image from public domain licenseVisit India poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850260/visit-india-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Gopis Plead with Krishna to Return Their Clothing: Folio from "Isarda" Bhagavata Puranahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084605/image-watercolor-tree-india-mughalFree Image from public domain licenseHindu new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602113/hindu-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseGopis Clinging to Krishna by Master at the Court of Mandihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923842/image-face-cows-handFree Image from public domain licenseAll we have is now Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397292/all-have-now-instagram-story-templateView licenseDeath of Farud", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613121/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-ripped-book-page-1985Free Image from public domain licenseIndia travel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619417/india-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBhairavi Ragini: Folio from a ragamala series (Garland of Musical Modes), India (Himachal Pradesh, Mandi)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330309/image-paper-flowers-handFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032387/blooming-beauty-poster-templateView licenseKrishna and the Cowherds: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Delhi-Agra area)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240785/photo-image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380109/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Death of the Giant Shankachura: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8202199/image-paper-hands-treesFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538746/indian-art-culture-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseNanda and Vasudeva: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8277698/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKrishnashtami festival Facebook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817972/krishnashtami-festival-facebook-poster-templateView licenseBakasura, the Crane Demon, Arrives in Brindavan: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328769/image-paper-cows-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10686639/love-jesus-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDesvarati Ragini: Folio from a ragamala series (Garland of Musical Modes), India (Rajasthan, Bikaner)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328748/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseVisit India Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705050/visit-india-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKrishna Slays Bakasura, the Crane Demon: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu)), Indiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183768/image-insense-poster-indian-godFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695851/blooming-beauty-instagram-post-templateView licenseKrishna, Balarama, and the Cowherders: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183772/image-lord-krishna-vintage-poster-india-vishnuFree Image from public domain license