Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebuddhism japanese calligraphybuddhabuddhismasianpaperbooksartjapanese artPage from Illustrations and Explanations of the Three Jewels (Sanbō e-kotoba), one of the “Tōdaiji Fragments” (Tōdaiji-gire)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 900 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2911 x 3880 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBuddha's quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632336/buddhas-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePage from the Illustrations and Explanations of the Three Jewels (Sanbō ekotoba), known as the Tōdaiji Fragment (Tōdaiji…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613990/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseDaishōjin Bosatsu, from “Album of Buddhist Deities from the Diamond World and Womb World Mandalas”, attributed to Takuma…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185135/image-mandala-bodhisattva-buddhist-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseScroll of Mudras, Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087830/scroll-mudras-japanFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900448/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGakkō Bosatsu, from “Album of Buddhist Deities from the Diamond World and Womb World Mandalas” (“Kontai butsugajō”)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087842/image-buddha-art-buddhistFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9966996/buddhist-center-instagram-post-templateView licenseScroll of Mudrashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185699/scroll-mudrasFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632364/buddhism-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseTwo Poems from the Collection of Poems Ancient and Modern (Kokin wakashū), one of the Ōe Fragments (Ōe-gire)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8325729/image-heart-paper-handFree Image from public domain licenseBecome a Buddhist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606285/become-buddhist-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Tale of Genji, attributed to Kaihō Yūsetsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241108/the-tale-genjiFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Buddha day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452322/happy-buddha-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseMale and Female Shinto Deitieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329760/male-and-female-shinto-deitiesFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist holy day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11570290/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThree poems from the Collection of Poems Ancient and Modern (Kokin wakashū), known as the “Imaki Fragment” (Imaki-gire)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8325548/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122636/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThree poems from the “Later Collection of Japanese Poems” (Gosen wakashū), known as the “Karasumaru Fragment” (Karasumaru…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8325518/image-paper-books-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licenseIconographical Drawing of the Mandala of the Wisdom King Aizenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240834/image-paper-vintage-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059448/buddha-statue-blog-banner-templateView licenseGreat Wisdom Sutra from the Chūsonji Temple Sutra Collection (Chūsonjikyō), Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087845/image-india-buddha-sanskritFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059449/buddha-statue-facebook-story-templateView licenseSacred Name of Tenjin by Sakugen Shuryohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623938/sacred-name-tenjin-sakugen-shuryoFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762582/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseLetters by Courtesanshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8129896/letters-courtesansFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059450/buddha-statue-instagram-post-templateView license“Tenmangū,” Sugawara no Michizane as Tenjin Traveling to Chinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8084865/tenmangu-sugawara-michizane-tenjin-traveling-chinaFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762589/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseThree Poems from the Later Collection of Japanese Poems (Gosen wakashū)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8312114/three-poems-from-the-later-collection-japanese-poems-gosen-wakashuFree Image from public domain licenseThe spiritual way Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828351/the-spiritual-way-instagram-post-templateView licenseIllustrated Biography of Prince Shōtoku (Shōtoku Taishi e-den), Japan, 14th centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330448/photo-image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain licenseBecome a Buddhist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828348/become-buddhist-instagram-post-templateView license"Profound Sincerity"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8122756/profound-sincerityFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Buddhism note paper, remix design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718363/editable-buddhism-note-paper-remix-design-community-remixView licenseLegends of the Yūzū Nembutsu Secthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944324/legends-the-yuzu-nembutsu-sectFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJizō Bosatsu (Sanskrit: Ksitigharba), unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241121/jizo-bosatsu-sanskrit-ksitigharbaFree Image from public domain license