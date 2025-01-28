rawpixel
buddhism japanese calligraphybuddhabuddhismasianpaperbooksartjapanese art
Buddha's quote Facebook story template
View license
Page from the Illustrations and Explanations of the Three Jewels (Sanbō ekotoba), known as the Tōdaiji Fragment (Tōdaiji…
Free Image from public domain license
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
View license
Daishōjin Bosatsu, from “Album of Buddhist Deities from the Diamond World and Womb World Mandalas”, attributed to Takuma…
Free Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template
View license
Scroll of Mudras, Japan
Free Image from public domain license
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
View license
Gakkō Bosatsu, from “Album of Buddhist Deities from the Diamond World and Womb World Mandalas” (“Kontai butsugajō”)…
Free Image from public domain license
Buddhist center Instagram post template
View license
Scroll of Mudras
Free Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Facebook story template
View license
Two Poems from the Collection of Poems Ancient and Modern (Kokin wakashū), one of the Ōe Fragments (Ōe-gire)
Free Image from public domain license
Become a Buddhist Instagram post template
View license
The Tale of Genji, attributed to Kaihō Yūsetsu
Free Image from public domain license
Happy Buddha day Instagram post template
View license
Male and Female Shinto Deities
Free Image from public domain license
Buddhist holy day Instagram post template, editable text
View license
Three poems from the Collection of Poems Ancient and Modern (Kokin wakashū), known as the “Imaki Fragment” (Imaki-gire)
Free Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template, editable text & design
View license
Three poems from the “Later Collection of Japanese Poems” (Gosen wakashū), known as the “Karasumaru Fragment” (Karasumaru…
Free Image from public domain license
Buddha statue poster template
View license
Iconographical Drawing of the Mandala of the Wisdom King Aizen
Free Image from public domain license
Buddha statue blog banner template
View license
Great Wisdom Sutra from the Chūsonji Temple Sutra Collection (Chūsonjikyō), Japan
Free Image from public domain license
Buddha statue Facebook story template
View license
Sacred Name of Tenjin by Sakugen Shuryo
Free Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
View license
Letters by Courtesans
Free Image from public domain license
Buddha statue Instagram post template
View license
“Tenmangū,” Sugawara no Michizane as Tenjin Traveling to China
Free Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
View license
Three Poems from the Later Collection of Japanese Poems (Gosen wakashū)
Free Image from public domain license
The spiritual way Instagram post template
View license
Illustrated Biography of Prince Shōtoku (Shōtoku Taishi e-den), Japan, 14th century
Free Image from public domain license
Become a Buddhist Instagram post template
View license
"Profound Sincerity"
Free Image from public domain license
Editable Buddhism note paper, remix design, community remix
View license
Legends of the Yūzū Nembutsu Sect
Free Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
View license
Jizō Bosatsu (Sanskrit: Ksitigharba), unidentified artist
Free Image from public domain license