The Bearing of the Cross, from Life of the Virgin and Christ
Spiritual poster template
Calvary, from Life of the Virgin and Christ
In God we trust poster template
Calvary, from Life of the Virgin and Christ
Study session poster template
The Pentecost, from "Life of the Virgin and Christ"
Praying poster template
The Mocking of Christ, from "Life of the Virgin and Christ"
Have faith poster template
The Scourging of Christ, from Life of the Virgin and Christ
Worship poster template
The Resurrection, from Life of the Virgin and Christ
Trust in Jesus Instagram post template
Decorative border panel with a candelabra ornamented with foliate designs, from Life of the Virgin and Christ
Not today satan poster template
Decorative border panel with flaming candelabra ornamented with foliate designs, swags, and a cow's skull, from Life of the…
We love Jesus Instagram post template
Decorative border panel with a flaming candelabra ornamented with shells, swags and heads of putti, from Life of the Virgin…
Exorcism poster template
The Nativity, from "Life of the Virgin and Christ"
Love like Jesus quote Facebook story template
Sheet of border segments: two candelabra and two horizontal pieces with putti, two corners, from Life of the Virgin and…
Ash Wednesday poster template
Fragment of a horizontal frieze with female bust in the center, garlands, anthemia, cut from a plate of border segments
Palm Sunday sermon poster template
Sheet of border segments: vertical floral ornament, horizontal frieze, four corners
Christian fellowship poster template
The Prophet Joel, from Prophets and Sibyls
National history poster template, original art illustration from Antonio Joli, editable design
The Delphic Sibyl, from Prophets and Sibyls
Book cover template
The Prophet David, from Prophets and Sibyls
Lent season poster template
The Prophet Jacob, from "Prophets and Sibyls"
Venice travel poster template, editable text and design
The Prophet Jeremiah, from Prophets and Sibyls
Trust in Jesus poster template
The Prophet Aaron, from Prophets and Sibyls
Gold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Prophet Ezekiel, from "Prophets and Sibyls"
