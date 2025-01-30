Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagezhou dynastychinese paintinglotus japanesethe zhou dynastypeonies public domainasian artchinese lotus paintingtokugawa iemitsuZhou Maoshu Admiring LotusesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 901 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 3002 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licenseFour Admirershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8205475/four-admirersFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059449/buddha-statue-facebook-story-templateView licenseZhou Dunyi admiring lotus flowers by Shu Haohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241029/zhou-dunyi-admiring-lotus-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059450/buddha-statue-instagram-post-templateView licensePoem on reclusionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8206401/poem-reclusionFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059448/buddha-statue-blog-banner-templateView licenseIn the Palacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8328760/the-palaceFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725368/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licenseDish with scholar by a lotus pondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8258535/dish-with-scholar-lotus-pondFree Image from public domain licenseYear of Tiger Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnchorage on a Rainy Nighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8292748/anchorage-rainy-nightFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of the Ōbaku Zen Monk Jifei Ruyi (Sokuhi Nyoitsu) by Kita Genki, Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185561/image-buddha-scrolls-paintings-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWinged Cup with Geometric Designshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8377267/winged-cup-with-geometric-designsFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licensePalace Ladies Bathing Childrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8327774/palace-ladies-bathing-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseVibrant Japanese art, editable remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725578/vibrant-japanese-art-editable-remix-setView licenseListening to the Zither Among Streams and Pineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8291329/listening-the-zither-among-streams-and-pinesFree Image from public domain licenseVibrant Japanese art, editable remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728233/vibrant-japanese-art-editable-remix-setView licenseRustic retreat among fishermenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8296535/rustic-retreat-among-fishermenFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725151/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licenseWindow onto Bamboo on a Rainy Dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081289/window-onto-bamboo-rainy-dayFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Pleasures of Fisheshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8310954/the-pleasures-fishesFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704658/chinese-new-year-wish-poster-template-and-designView licenseBamboo in the Windhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7821075/bamboo-the-windFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517198/japan-poster-templateView licenseMarsh Scene with Birdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8296551/marsh-scene-with-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118007/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseCouplet on an Autumn Skyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8313075/couplet-autumn-skyFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12784347/kimono-instagram-story-templateView licenseFragment of a Manuscripthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491635/fragment-manuscriptFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725015/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licenseLady Xuanwen Giving Instruction on the Rites of Zhou by Chen Hongshouhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9680678/lady-xuanwen-giving-instruction-the-rites-zhou-chen-hongshouFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725007/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licenseSpring Morning in the Tang Courthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8111133/spring-morning-the-tang-courtFree Image from public domain licenseSale shopping promotion poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704546/sale-shopping-promotion-poster-template-and-designView licensePheasants among Trees: Flowers of the Four Seasonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240916/image-paper-flowers-plantFree Image from public domain license