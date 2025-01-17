Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagechinese paintingheiansakuraheartspapertreespersonartAriwara Narihira, from the “Fujifusa Version” of Thirty-six Poetic Immortals (Fujifusa-bon Sanjūrokkasen emaki), JapanView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 901 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 3002 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChinese cherry blossom flower branch collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8397619/chinese-cherry-blossom-flower-branch-collage-elementView licenseMinamoto no Muneyuki, from the “Fujifusa Version” of Thirty-six Poetic Immortals (Fujifusa-bon Sanjūrokkasen emaki)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186350/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license3D editable Japanese martial art man remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12412621/editable-japanese-martial-art-man-remixView licenseThree poems from the Collection of Poems Ancient and Modern (Kokin wakashū), known as the “Imaki Fragment” (Imaki-gire)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8325548/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePositivity quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685638/positivity-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseThree Poems from the Later Collection of Japanese Poems (Gosen wakashū)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8312114/three-poems-from-the-later-collection-japanese-poems-gosen-wakashuFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517116/japan-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Poets Henjō and Jichin, from Stylus-Illustrated Competition of Poets of Different Periods (Mokuhitsu jidai fudō uta…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8304828/image-paper-wood-manFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Chinese flower background, watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8527484/aesthetic-chinese-flower-background-watercolor-designView licenseTwo Views from the Eight Views of the Xiao and Xiang Rivershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8288707/two-views-from-the-eight-views-the-xiao-and-xiang-riversFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Chinese flower background, watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8527361/aesthetic-chinese-flower-background-watercolor-designView licenseShinto Deity as a Seated Courtierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8328120/shinto-deity-seated-courtierFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Chinese flower iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8396789/aesthetic-chinese-flower-iphone-wallpaperView licenseThree poems from the Collection of Poems Ancient and Modern (Kokin wakashū)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314436/three-poems-from-the-collection-poems-ancient-and-modern-kokin-wakashuFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13081689/visit-china-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Poet Koōgimi, from the “Fujifusa Version” of Thirty-six Poetic Immortals (Fujifusa-bon Sanjūrokkasen emaki)lhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8301347/image-paper-face-patternFree Image from public domain licenseLet your heart bloom quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630161/let-your-heart-bloom-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseTenjin Traveling to China by Konoe Nobutadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186024/tenjin-traveling-china-konoe-nobutadaFree Image from public domain licenseSakura season blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460330/sakura-season-blog-banner-templateView licenseThree poems from the “Later Collection of Japanese Poems” (Gosen wakashū), known as the “Karasumaru Fragment” (Karasumaru…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8325518/image-paper-books-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePink flower branch, brown background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176367/pink-flower-branch-brown-background-editable-designView licenseIncense Box (Kōgō) with Cartwheels Submerged in Waterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8301337/incense-box-kogo-with-cartwheels-submerged-waterFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460727/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseTwo Poems from the Collection of Poems Ancient and Modern, Continued (Zoku Kokin wakashū)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8317028/image-paper-hand-moonFree Image from public domain licenseSour Love Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444225/sour-love-instagram-post-templateView licenseThree Poems from the Collection of Poems Ancient and Modern (Kokin wakashū), one of the Araki Fragments (Araki-gire)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8328187/image-paper-cloud-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Daruma doll background, vintage traditional illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934116/png-aesthetic-asian-botanicalView licensePage from the Collection of Poems by Lady Ise (Ise shū)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8326354/page-from-the-collection-poems-lady-ise-ise-shuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Daruma doll background, vintage traditional illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042321/png-aesthetic-asian-botanicalView licenseOxherdinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8301361/oxherdingFree Image from public domain licenseGraduate woman in pink regalia, editable education remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555367/graduate-woman-pink-regalia-editable-education-remixView licenseDaishōjin Bosatsu, from “Album of Buddhist Deities from the Diamond World and Womb World Mandalas”, attributed to Takuma…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185135/image-mandala-bodhisattva-buddhist-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600180/travel-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDecorative Drawinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8299825/decorative-drawingFree Image from public domain licenseSakura season blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516853/sakura-season-blog-banner-templateView licenseSix of the Twelve Divine Generals (Jūni shinshō)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8310635/six-the-twelve-divine-generals-juni-shinshoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Daruma doll HD wallpaper, vintage traditional background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9041047/png-aesthetic-asian-botanicalView licenseThe Brine Maiden Matsukaze by Nishimura Shigenobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241513/the-brine-maiden-matsukazeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Daruma doll HD wallpaper, vintage traditional background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042325/png-aesthetic-asian-botanicalView licenseTwo Poems from the Collection of Poems Ancient and Modern (Kokin wakashū), one of the Ōe Fragments (Ōe-gire)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8325729/image-heart-paper-handFree Image from public domain license