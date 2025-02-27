Edit ImageCropchatporn1SaveSaveEdit Imageart gallerynational gallery of artpaperportrait man vintageman pngtheatertheater actorslinocutPng Otis Skinner in "Kismet", illustration by Alfred J. Frueh on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PNGSVGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 5000 pxSVGVectors can scale to any size. View personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseOtis Skinner in "Kismet" (1920) by Alfred J. Frueh. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9404962/image-vintage-illustration-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseOtis Skinner in "Kismet", illustration by Alfred J. Frueh psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618031/psd-people-vintage-illustrationView licenseArt history classic art museum wonders, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22502327/art-history-classic-art-museum-wonders-customizable-design-templateView licenseOtis Skinner in "Kismet", illustration by Alfred J. Frueh. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618032/image-people-vintage-illustrationView licenseCollage of historical figures, historical art, and historical costumes customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22332154/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licenseOtis Skinner in "Kismet", illustration by Alfred J. Frueh, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684397/vector-people-art-manView licenseVintage collage with historical figures, vintage art, and retro elements. Vintage style customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22331489/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licenseOtis Skinner in "Kismet"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066219/otis-skinner-kismetFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage figures, vintage style, and vintage elements customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22331718/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licenseJohn Drew, Alfred Fruehhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847145/john-drew-alfred-fruehFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual museum tour, explore art. Virtual museum, 360° tour. Art, virtual museum customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22544362/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licenseOtis Skinnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063700/otis-skinnerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art with people, sculpture, and anatomy. Explore vintage, explore art customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22330723/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licenseWeber and Fieldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066192/weber-and-fieldsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage businessman with money, ship, and buildings. Businessman and money customizable design customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22683035/image-star-transparent-pngView licenseAnnette Kellermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847259/annette-kellermanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements, featuring vintage art and vintage style customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334329/image-png-flower-plant-transparentView licenseJulia Marlowe, Alfred Fruehhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849282/julia-marlowe-alfred-fruehFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseJohn Drew, Alfred Fruehhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846942/john-drew-alfred-fruehFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseYvette Guilbert, Alfred Fruehhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847282/yvette-guilbert-alfred-fruehFree Image from public domain licenseCustom-made dresses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112164/custom-made-dresses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMary Nash, linocut art by Alfred J. Frueh.Original public domain image from Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700423/image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWedding inspiration Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732168/wedding-inspiration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFrancis Wilson and De Wolf Hopper, Alfred Fruehhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849614/francis-wilson-and-wolf-hopper-alfred-fruehFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh exhibition editable poster template with portrait of Van Goghhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049825/van-gogh-exhibition-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-van-goghView licenseLillian Russell, Alfred Fruehhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849272/lillian-russell-alfred-fruehFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery events Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11630669/art-gallery-events-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMaude Adams, Alfred Fruehhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849275/maude-adams-alfred-fruehFree Image from public domain licenseMoments in bloom poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777976/moments-bloom-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMary Nash by Alfred J. Fruehhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063713/mary-nashFree Image from public domain licenseVintage photography exhibition poster template, original photography from Thomas Eakins, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23498881/image-person-art-manView licenseJosephine Cliftonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066521/josephine-cliftonFree Image from public domain licenseNational history banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467936/national-history-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMaude Adamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064873/maude-adamsFree Image from public domain licenseRococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050447/image-angel-person-artView licenseEdwin Forrest as King Lear in "King Lear"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845385/edwin-forrest-king-lear-king-learFree Image from public domain license