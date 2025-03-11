Edit ImageCropAom W.6SaveSaveEdit Imagelandscape vintage illustrationsoil painted flowerrosefloralvintage oil painting floweroil flower pngoil painting element pngroses paintingA Rose Bough png, flower illustration by Frederic Edwin Church, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PNGLow Resolution 640 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1200 x 1500 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFloral design Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728231/floral-design-facebook-post-templateView licenseA Rose Bough, flower illustration by Frederic Edwin Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620010/image-rose-flower-artView licenseEarly spring Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854221/early-spring-instagram-story-templateView licenseA Rose Bough, flower illustration by Frederic Edwin Church psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620009/psd-rose-flower-artView licenseEditable vintage aesthetic flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598360/editable-vintage-aesthetic-flower-design-element-setView licenseA Rose Bough, flower illustration by Frederic Edwin Church isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16720743/vector-rose-flower-artView licenseFamous painting patterned washi tape, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062428/famous-painting-patterned-washi-tape-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Rose Bough (1860–70) flower illustration by Frederic Edwin Church. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9404780/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062466/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Rose Bough, Frederic Edwin Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845324/rose-bough-frederic-edwin-churchFree Image from public domain licensespring garden party Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407997/spring-garden-party-instagram-story-templateView licenseWoods in Autumn, Frederic Edwin Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8844765/woods-autumn-frederic-edwin-churchFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443603/flower-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseSunset over Hilltops, Jamaica, West Indies, Frederic Edwin Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847791/image-art-vintage-skyFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's nature background, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060171/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseWoods in Autumn (1865) vintage nature illustration by Frederic Edwin Church. Original public domain image from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758901/image-art-vintage-forestFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting background, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060173/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseFlowers in Jamaicahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846661/flowers-jamaicaFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787433/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseClouds and Sunset, Jamaica by Frederic Edwin Church, American, 1826–1900https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065606/clouds-and-sunset-jamaicaFree Image from public domain licenseWomen community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726995/women-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSt. Peter's Basilica from the Pincio, Rome by Frederic Edwin Church, American, 1826–1900https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065938/st-peters-basilica-from-the-pincio-romeFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958711/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseParthenon at Night, Athens, Frederic Edwin Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845351/parthenon-night-athens-frederic-edwin-churchFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950164/henri-rousseaus-spring-flower-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHinter Schönau and Reiteralp Mountains, Bavaria by Frederic Edwin Church, American, 1826–1900https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065950/hinter-schonau-and-reiteralp-mountains-bavariaFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKönigssee, Bavaria, Frederic Edwin Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846599/konigssee-bavaria-frederic-edwin-churchFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001503/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseBamboo Grove, Jamaica by Frederic Edwin Church, American, 1826–1900https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065738/bamboo-grove-jamaicaFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's landscape desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067395/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseAl-Khazneh, Rock Tomb at Petra, Frederic Edwin Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846485/image-art-vintage-skyFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062640/art-expo-blog-banner-templateView licenseThatch Palm, Jamaica by Frederic Edwin Church, American, 1826–1900https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065947/thatch-palm-jamaicaFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's collage desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067393/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseVintage green landscape png border, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9737604/png-border-artView licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929039/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with Sunset, Frederic Edwin Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846482/landscape-with-sunset-frederic-edwin-churchFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950137/henri-rousseaus-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSunset, Hudson Valley, New York by Frederic Edwin Church, American, 1826–1900https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065728/sunset-hudson-valley-new-yorkFree Image from public domain license