rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Corvette "Galathea" png in a Storm in the North Sea, ship illustration by C.W. Eckersberg, transparent background.…
Save
Edit Image
storm boatstormstorm shipocean stormvintage shipsea waveschristoffer wilhelm eckersbergship png
Sailing lessons blog banner template, editable text
Sailing lessons blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11805151/sailing-lessons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Corvette "Galathea" in a Storm in the North Sea, ship illustration by C.W. Eckersberg, isolated vector element. Remixed…
The Corvette "Galathea" in a Storm in the North Sea, ship illustration by C.W. Eckersberg, isolated vector element. Remixed…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684476/vector-border-ocean-artView license
Sailing lessons social story template, editable Instagram design
Sailing lessons social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9966632/sailing-lessons-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
The Corvette "Galathea" in a Storm in the North Sea, ship illustration by C.W. Eckersberg psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Corvette "Galathea" in a Storm in the North Sea, ship illustration by C.W. Eckersberg psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620106/psd-border-art-vintageView license
Sailing lessons Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Sailing lessons Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9752110/sailing-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
The Corvette "Galathea" in a Storm in the North Sea, ship illustration by C.W. Eckersberg. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Corvette "Galathea" in a Storm in the North Sea, ship illustration by C.W. Eckersberg. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620108/image-border-vintage-illustrationView license
Sailing lessons Instagram post template, editable text
Sailing lessons Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737715/sailing-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Corvette "Galathea" in a Storm in the North Sea (1839) by C.W. Eckersberg. Original public domain image from State…
The Corvette "Galathea" in a Storm in the North Sea (1839) by C.W. Eckersberg. Original public domain image from State…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9414600/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Sailing lessons blog banner template, editable text
Sailing lessons blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9966633/sailing-lessons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The corvette "Galathea" lies under tow to send help to the brig "St. Jean" which has been rammed by C.W. Eckersberg
The corvette "Galathea" lies under tow to send help to the brig "St. Jean" which has been rammed by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920689/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Attacked by kraken fantasy remix, editable design
Attacked by kraken fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663490/attacked-kraken-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
The Corvette "Galathea" in a Storm in the North Sea by C.W. Eckersberg
The Corvette "Galathea" in a Storm in the North Sea by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920488/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Pirate ship fantasy remix, editable design
Pirate ship fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663187/pirate-ship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
The Starboard Battery and the Deck of the Corvette "Najaden" by C.W. Eckersberg
The Starboard Battery and the Deck of the Corvette "Najaden" by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923526/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Kraken attacking ship fantasy remix, editable design
Kraken attacking ship fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663710/kraken-attacking-ship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
A corvette in a storm.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate X by C.W. Eckersberg
A corvette in a storm.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate X by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921714/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Kraken attacking ship fantasy remix, editable design
Kraken attacking ship fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663756/kraken-attacking-ship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Two Russian liners saluting by C.W. Eckersberg
Two Russian liners saluting by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922433/two-russian-liners-saluting-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Sailing lessons poster template, editable text and design
Sailing lessons poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11805153/sailing-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
An orlog ship at anchor in a storm by C.W. Eckersberg
An orlog ship at anchor in a storm by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923244/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic minimal background, paper boat design
Aesthetic minimal background, paper boat design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513500/aesthetic-minimal-background-paper-boat-designView license
A frigate and some other ships cruising by C.W. Eckersberg
A frigate and some other ships cruising by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924616/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic paper boat collage element
Aesthetic paper boat collage element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8397032/aesthetic-paper-boat-collage-elementView license
A Danish frigate with all sails set in a calm sea view by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish frigate with all sails set in a calm sea view by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923372/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Life quote Instagram post template
Life quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854966/life-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
An American Naval Brig Lying at Anchor While Her Sails Are Drying by C.W. Eckersberg
An American Naval Brig Lying at Anchor While Her Sails Are Drying by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921009/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Ocean travel poster template
Ocean travel poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560693/ocean-travel-poster-templateView license
The 84-Gun Danish Warship "Queen Marie" in the Sound by C.W. Eckersberg
The 84-Gun Danish Warship "Queen Marie" in the Sound by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923624/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sailing lessons Instagram post template, editable text
Sailing lessons Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11805155/sailing-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Three Russian ships of the line. by C.W. Eckersberg
Three Russian ships of the line. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920768/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sailing lessons Instagram story template, editable text
Sailing lessons Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11805154/sailing-lessons-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
A frigate seen from the stern by C.W. Eckersberg
A frigate seen from the stern by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921397/frigate-seen-from-the-stern-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Ocean travel poster template
Ocean travel poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798241/ocean-travel-poster-templateView license
A lootsbaad and a Danish frigate ship for a blur by C.W. Eckersberg
A lootsbaad and a Danish frigate ship for a blur by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923451/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic minimal background, paper boat design
Aesthetic minimal background, paper boat design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513383/aesthetic-minimal-background-paper-boat-designView license
A galease for - and an English barque ship under the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A galease for - and an English barque ship under the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923385/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Dark galaxy aesthetic background, cruise design
Dark galaxy aesthetic background, cruise design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534558/dark-galaxy-aesthetic-background-cruise-designView license
A Danish ship and an American schooner for crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish ship and an American schooner for crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923433/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Dark galaxy aesthetic background, cruise design
Dark galaxy aesthetic background, cruise design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534556/dark-galaxy-aesthetic-background-cruise-designView license
An English privateer inspecting a Danish ship which bursts into flames by C.W. Eckersberg
An English privateer inspecting a Danish ship which bursts into flames by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923347/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license