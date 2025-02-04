Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebrickartvintageillustrationcollage elementdesign elementstonehdBig stone, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 1602 x 901 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1602 x 901 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable architectural antique pillar design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558898/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView licenseBig stone, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621976/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseNight party editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897215/night-party-editable-poster-templateView licenseBig stone vintage illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754683/big-stone-vintage-illustration-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable architectural antique pillar design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558676/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView licenseBig stone, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621636/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseOpen mic comedy editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897320/open-mic-comedy-editable-poster-templateView licenseBig stone png, vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621400/png-art-vintageView licenseEditable architectural antique pillar design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558047/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView licenseBig stone, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621469/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseMocktails promotion editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897327/mocktails-promotion-editable-poster-templateView licenseBig stone vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915464/big-stone-vintage-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNight club party editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897316/night-club-party-editable-poster-templateView licenseBig stone vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915502/big-stone-vintage-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHappy hour editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897240/happy-hour-editable-poster-templateView licenseBig stone png, vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621253/png-art-vintageView licenseNight party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10000030/night-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBig stone png, vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621241/png-art-vintageView licenseNight party banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897567/night-party-banner-template-editable-designView licenseLayered base stand psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621553/layered-base-stand-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOpen mic comedy banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898143/open-mic-comedy-banner-template-editable-designView licenseSmokey lamp, vintage object illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621607/psd-art-vintage-goldenView licenseOpen mic comedy social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897368/open-mic-comedy-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseFramed star image psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621886/framed-star-image-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOpen mic comedy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897174/open-mic-comedy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMaster mason's chart, third section illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601988/psd-art-vintage-eyeView licenseNight party social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897345/night-party-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseHourglass, vintage object illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621288/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseNight club party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897136/night-club-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWinged hourglass, vintage object illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621238/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseKaraoke night editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897289/karaoke-night-editable-poster-templateView licenseLamp, vintage object illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621631/psd-art-vintage-goldenView licenseDreamy planets surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663746/dreamy-planets-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseAncient pillar, vintage architecture illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621395/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseMocktails promotion social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897420/mocktails-promotion-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseGold stars illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601764/gold-stars-illustration-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMocktails promotion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897185/mocktails-promotion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAncient pillar, vintage architecture illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621398/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseMocktails promotion banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898148/mocktails-promotion-banner-template-editable-designView licenseObserving eye, Master's carpet illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621837/psd-sparkle-art-vintageView license