Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagejusticeblindfoldwomanlady justicevintage illustrationantique art justicejustice iconjustice scalesWoman holding justice scales and sword, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.JPEGLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1143 x 1714 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable halftone retro era sticker design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140195/editable-halftone-retro-era-sticker-design-element-setView licenseWoman holding justice scales and sword, vintage illustration, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16773266/vector-people-art-swordView licenseEditable halftone retro era sticker design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140203/editable-halftone-retro-era-sticker-design-element-setView licenseWoman holding justice scales and sword vintage illustration on isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915616/vector-people-art-vintageView licenseEditable halftone retro era sticker design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140200/editable-halftone-retro-era-sticker-design-element-setView licenseWoman holding justice scales and sword, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621914/image-people-art-vintageView licenseEditable halftone retro era sticker design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140187/editable-halftone-retro-era-sticker-design-element-setView licenseWoman holding justice scales and sword, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621694/psd-people-art-vintageView licenseEditable halftone retro era sticker design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140204/editable-halftone-retro-era-sticker-design-element-setView licenseWoman png holding justice scales and sword, vintage illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621977/png-people-artView licenseEqual rights poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824040/equal-rights-poster-templateView licenseWoman png holding justice scales and sword, vintage illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621468/png-people-artView licenseLadies night blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511519/ladies-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWoman holding justice scales and sword, vintage illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684505/vector-people-art-vintageView licenseCelebrate freedom poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824045/celebrate-freedom-poster-templateView licenseWoman holding justice scales and sword, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621417/psd-people-art-vintageView licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721900/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseWoman png holding justice scales and sword, vintage illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621633/png-people-artView licensePMS poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552421/pms-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVictorian woman, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621273/image-people-art-vintageView licenseVintage women Ephemera illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701678/vintage-women-ephemera-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseVictorian woman, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621294/image-people-art-vintageView licenseArt expo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721120/art-expo-poster-templateView licenseVictorian woman vintage fashion illustration on isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915748/vector-people-art-vintageView licenseProperty law Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116456/property-law-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVictorian woman vintage fashion illustration on isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916010/vector-people-art-vintageView licensePMS blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552357/pms-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVictorian woman vintage fashion illustration on isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916324/vector-people-art-vintageView licenseEditable Winged Figure, angel painting by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926640/png-abbott-handerson-thayer-aesthetic-angelView licenseVictorian woman vintage fashion illustration on isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915741/vector-people-art-vintageView licensePMS Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552448/pms-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseVictorian woman, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621338/image-people-art-vintageView licenseLady quote Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686875/lady-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseVictorian woman, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621898/image-people-art-vintageView licensePMS Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112142/pms-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseVictorian woman, vintage fashion illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621795/psd-people-art-vintageView licenseChinese culture poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704272/chinese-culture-poster-template-and-designView licenseVictorian woman, vintage fashion illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621821/psd-people-art-vintageView licenseRenaissance exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731040/renaissance-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseVictorian woman, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621878/image-people-art-vintageView license