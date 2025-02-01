rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Woman png holding justice scales and sword, vintage illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save
Edit Image
lady justice illustrationjustice iconlady justice womenlady justiceicon justice womenjusticetransparent pngpng
Equal rights poster template
Equal rights poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824040/equal-rights-poster-templateView license
Woman holding justice scales and sword, vintage illustration, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding justice scales and sword, vintage illustration, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16773266/vector-people-art-swordView license
Ladies night blog banner template, editable text
Ladies night blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511519/ladies-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Woman png holding justice scales and sword, vintage illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman png holding justice scales and sword, vintage illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621633/png-people-artView license
Celebrate freedom poster template
Celebrate freedom poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824045/celebrate-freedom-poster-templateView license
Woman holding justice scales and sword, vintage illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding justice scales and sword, vintage illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684505/vector-people-art-vintageView license
Women's rights poster template
Women's rights poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408336/womens-rights-poster-templateView license
Woman png holding justice scales and sword, vintage illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman png holding justice scales and sword, vintage illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621977/png-people-artView license
Women's rights Instagram post template
Women's rights Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027537/womens-rights-instagram-post-templateView license
Woman holding justice scales and sword, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding justice scales and sword, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621249/image-people-art-vintageView license
Raised fists png, symbolic hand gesture remix, editable design
Raised fists png, symbolic hand gesture remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174815/raised-fists-png-symbolic-hand-gesture-remix-editable-designView license
Woman holding justice scales and sword vintage illustration on isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding justice scales and sword vintage illustration on isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915616/vector-people-art-vintageView license
Raised fists, symbolic hand gesture remix, editable design
Raised fists, symbolic hand gesture remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10165146/raised-fists-symbolic-hand-gesture-remix-editable-designView license
Woman holding justice scales and sword, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding justice scales and sword, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621694/psd-people-art-vintageView license
Raised fists, symbolic hand gesture remix, editable design
Raised fists, symbolic hand gesture remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10164776/raised-fists-symbolic-hand-gesture-remix-editable-designView license
Woman holding justice scales and sword, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding justice scales and sword, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621914/image-people-art-vintageView license
Raised fists, symbolic hand gesture remix, editable design
Raised fists, symbolic hand gesture remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10165196/raised-fists-symbolic-hand-gesture-remix-editable-designView license
Woman holding justice scales and sword, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding justice scales and sword, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621417/psd-people-art-vintageView license
Raised fists, symbolic hand gesture remix, editable design
Raised fists, symbolic hand gesture remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10168063/raised-fists-symbolic-hand-gesture-remix-editable-designView license
Victorian woman png, vintage fashion illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman png, vintage fashion illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622064/png-people-artView license
Women's rights png element, diversity illustration, editable design
Women's rights png element, diversity illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175852/womens-rights-png-element-diversity-illustration-editable-designView license
Victorian woman png, vintage fashion illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman png, vintage fashion illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621439/png-people-artView license
Ladies night poster template
Ladies night poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13083605/ladies-night-poster-templateView license
Victorian woman png, vintage fashion illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman png, vintage fashion illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622045/png-people-artView license
Umbrella lady png sticker, Edward Penfield's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Umbrella lady png sticker, Edward Penfield's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705500/png-aesthetic-art-remixView license
Victorian woman png, vintage fashion illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman png, vintage fashion illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621401/png-people-artView license
Speak up! Instagram post template, editable text
Speak up! Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498488/speak-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Victorian woman vintage fashion illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman vintage fashion illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754787/vector-people-art-vintageView license
PMS Facebook post template, editable design
PMS Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112142/pms-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Victorian woman png, vintage fashion illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman png, vintage fashion illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621573/png-people-artView license
Speak up! Instagram post template, editable text
Speak up! Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926789/speak-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Victorian woman vintage fashion illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman vintage fashion illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754550/vector-people-art-vintageView license
Women's rights Instagram story template
Women's rights Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118238/womens-rights-instagram-story-templateView license
Victorian woman png, vintage fashion illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman png, vintage fashion illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621615/png-people-artView license
Speak up! Instagram story template, editable text
Speak up! Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498496/speak-up-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Masonic art png, religious illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Masonic art png, religious illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621272/png-people-artView license
PNG element woman protest, activism photo collage, editable design
PNG element woman protest, activism photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957017/png-element-woman-protest-activism-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Masonic art png, religious illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Masonic art png, religious illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621248/png-people-artView license
PNG element women's rights, protest activism photo collage, editable design
PNG element women's rights, protest activism photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899622/png-element-womens-rights-protest-activism-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Masonic art png, religious illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Masonic art png, religious illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621245/png-people-artView license