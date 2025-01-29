Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecrossesartvintageillustrationdrawingcollage elementsblack and whitecarpetCrossed shovel and hammer illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 2101 x 1681 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 960 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2101 x 1681 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAnxiety Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18113812/anxiety-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView licenseCrossed shovel and hammer illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621592/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseSalmon label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14784729/salmon-label-templateView licenseCrossed shovel and hammer illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622155/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseEditable photocopy medical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205067/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView licenseCrossed shovel and hammer illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622019/image-art-vintage-iconView licenseEditable photocopy medical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205907/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView licenseCrossed shovel hammer illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754629/vector-crosses-art-vintageView licenseWe love Jesus poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770107/love-jesus-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCrossed shovel hammer illustration on vintage vector isolated on white. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916660/vector-crosses-art-vintageView licenseExorcism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039507/exorcism-poster-templateView licenseCrossed shovel hammer illustration on vintage vector isolated on white. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915791/vector-crosses-art-vintageView licenseNot today satan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039909/not-today-satan-poster-templateView licenseCrossed shovel png hammer illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621884/png-art-vintageView licenseEditable photocopy medical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205383/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView licenseCrossed shovel png hammer illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621653/png-art-vintageView licenseRetro monochrome collage with balloons, gifts, cake, and a party hat on a textured background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407005/image-background-stars-pngView licenseCrossed shovel png hammer illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621771/png-art-vintageView licenseEditable photocopy medical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205878/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView licenseVintage hand shovel illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622148/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseEditable photocopy medical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205057/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView licenseVintage shovel illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621428/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseMental health illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858387/mental-health-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseVintage hammer illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621479/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseJapan exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681251/japan-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage hammer illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621386/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseSeafood buffet poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14749074/seafood-buffet-poster-templateView licenseVintage shovel illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621672/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseHorse show Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220890/horse-show-instagram-post-templateView licenseSickle, hammer and shovel illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601255/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseRetro monochrome collage with a hooded figure, snakes, and floral motifs editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22189170/image-background-png-flowerView licenseVintage hammer illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621640/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseAngel investor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764162/angel-investor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage hammer illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621767/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232938/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseVintage hammer illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621443/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15233100/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseVintage hand shovel illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622016/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseBirthday quote editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407126/birthday-quote-editable-designView licenseVintage hammer illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621686/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView license