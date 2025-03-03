Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefarm tool sickleantique farm toolssickleartvintageillustrationdrawingcollage elementsVintage sickle, weapon illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.JPEGLow Resolution 857 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1766 x 2473 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGarden club logo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13270356/garden-club-logo-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage sickle, weapon illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622098/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseRice blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576521/rice-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseVintage sickle illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601524/vintage-sickle-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBeginner's guide Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549435/beginners-guide-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage sickle, weapon illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621543/image-art-vintage-iconView licenseCow poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765397/cow-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSickle, hammer and shovel illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601494/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseConstruction service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11891916/construction-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage sickle, weapon illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16721951/vector-wooden-art-vintageView licenseTraditional farming Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643047/traditional-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseVintage sickle, weapon illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622094/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseAncient architecture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813550/ancient-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSickle, hammer and shovel illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601989/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseDairy farm logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11652675/dairy-farm-logo-template-editable-designView licenseVintage sickle png, weapon illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621332/png-art-vintageView licenseDairy farm logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11654693/dairy-farm-logo-template-editable-designView licenseVintage sickle illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9602035/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseOrganic produce poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909424/organic-produce-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage sickle png, weapon illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621327/png-art-vintageView licenseHarvest farm agriculture blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576583/harvest-farm-agriculture-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseVintage sickle png, weapon illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622138/png-art-vintageView licenseCow feed Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814135/cow-feed-instagram-post-templateView licenseSickle, hammer and shovel illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601710/image-art-vintage-iconView licenseCow Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622876/cow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage sickle illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601655/vintage-sickle-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCheese poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765961/cheese-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage sickle illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16721807/vintage-sickle-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLivestock farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11822796/livestock-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSickle, hammer shovel illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754892/vector-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseSheep products Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14036202/sheep-products-facebook-post-templateView licenseSickle, hammer and shovel illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601255/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseWhole milk label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488806/whole-milk-label-template-editable-designView licenseVintage sickle illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9602169/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseSheep & lamb Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559951/sheep-lamb-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSickle, hammer png shovel illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601347/png-art-vintageView licenseFresh dairy Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11070217/fresh-dairy-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseVintage sickle png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601356/png-art-vintageView licenseMarxism editable poster template with portrait of Karl Marxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23051629/marxism-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-karl-marxView licenseVintage sickle illustration on isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916613/vintage-sickle-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView license