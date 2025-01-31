rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Crossed shovel png hammer illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save
Edit Image
vintage shovelshovelvintage crossvintageold hammerpng elementstransparent pngpng
Family farm Instagram post template, editable text
Family farm Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547338/family-farm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Crossed shovel hammer illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Crossed shovel hammer illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754629/vector-crosses-art-vintageView license
Human rights png element, editable collage remix design
Human rights png element, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9195814/human-rights-png-element-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Crossed shovel and hammer illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Crossed shovel and hammer illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622155/image-art-vintage-illustrationView license
Law png element, editable collage remix design
Law png element, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9808407/law-png-element-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Crossed shovel and hammer illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Crossed shovel and hammer illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621592/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView license
Fresh dairy products Instagram post template, editable text
Fresh dairy products Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547393/fresh-dairy-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Crossed shovel png hammer illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Crossed shovel png hammer illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621653/png-art-vintageView license
Human justice png element, editable collage remix design
Human justice png element, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9808783/human-justice-png-element-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Crossed shovel png hammer illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Crossed shovel png hammer illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621771/png-art-vintageView license
Child custody png element, editable collage remix design
Child custody png element, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9808957/child-custody-png-element-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Crossed shovel and hammer illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Crossed shovel and hammer illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621499/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView license
Property law png element, editable collage remix design
Property law png element, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9809148/property-law-png-element-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Crossed shovel and hammer illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Crossed shovel and hammer illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622019/image-art-vintage-iconView license
Property law png element, editable collage remix design
Property law png element, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9808733/property-law-png-element-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Crossed shovel hammer illustration on vintage vector isolated on white. Remixed by rawpixel.
Crossed shovel hammer illustration on vintage vector isolated on white. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916660/vector-crosses-art-vintageView license
Real estate law png element, editable collage remix design
Real estate law png element, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9809126/real-estate-law-png-element-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Crossed shovel hammer illustration on vintage vector isolated on white. Remixed by rawpixel.
Crossed shovel hammer illustration on vintage vector isolated on white. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915791/vector-crosses-art-vintageView license
Family law png element, editable collage remix design
Family law png element, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9808910/family-law-png-element-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Vintage hammer png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage hammer png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622024/png-art-vintageView license
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView license
Vintage hammer illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage hammer illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754670/vintage-hammer-illustration-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sandcastle competition Instagram post template, editable text
Sandcastle competition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473840/sandcastle-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vintage hammer illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage hammer illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754841/vintage-hammer-illustration-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Beach day Instagram post template, editable text
Beach day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473964/beach-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sickle, hammer png shovel illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sickle, hammer png shovel illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601347/png-art-vintageView license
Vintage Effect
Vintage Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690070/vintage-effectView license
Vintage hammer png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage hammer png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621974/png-art-vintageView license
Summer fragrance poster template, editable text and design
Summer fragrance poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526853/summer-fragrance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vintage hammer illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage hammer illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621931/png-art-vintageView license
Film frame png mockup element, Napoleon Crossing the Alps. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Napoleon Crossing the Alps. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9157001/film-frame-png-mockup-element-napoleon-crossing-the-alps-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vintage shovel illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage shovel illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705602/vintage-shovel-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView license
Editable photocopy medical design element set
Editable photocopy medical design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205907/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView license
Vintage shovel png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage shovel png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621965/png-art-vintageView license
Editable photocopy medical design element set
Editable photocopy medical design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205067/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView license
Vintage hammer illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage hammer illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754680/vintage-hammer-illustration-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Law justice png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Law justice png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11525594/law-justice-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Vintage hand shovel png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage hand shovel png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621285/png-art-vintageView license
Editable photocopy medical design element set
Editable photocopy medical design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205383/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView license
Sickle, hammer shovel illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sickle, hammer shovel illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754892/vector-art-vintage-illustrationView license