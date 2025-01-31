Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintage shovelshovelvintage crossvintageold hammerpng elementstransparent pngpngCrossed shovel png hammer illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PNGLow Resolution 800 x 640 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1879 x 1503 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFamily farm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547338/family-farm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrossed shovel hammer illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754629/vector-crosses-art-vintageView licenseHuman rights png element, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9195814/human-rights-png-element-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseCrossed shovel and hammer illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622155/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseLaw png element, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9808407/law-png-element-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseCrossed shovel and hammer illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621592/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseFresh dairy products Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547393/fresh-dairy-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrossed shovel png hammer illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621653/png-art-vintageView licenseHuman justice png element, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9808783/human-justice-png-element-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseCrossed shovel png hammer illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621771/png-art-vintageView licenseChild custody png element, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9808957/child-custody-png-element-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseCrossed shovel and hammer illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621499/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseProperty law png element, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9809148/property-law-png-element-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseCrossed shovel and hammer illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622019/image-art-vintage-iconView licenseProperty law png element, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9808733/property-law-png-element-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseCrossed shovel hammer illustration on vintage vector isolated on white. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916660/vector-crosses-art-vintageView licenseReal estate law png element, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9809126/real-estate-law-png-element-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseCrossed shovel hammer illustration on vintage vector isolated on white. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915791/vector-crosses-art-vintageView licenseFamily law png element, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9808910/family-law-png-element-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseVintage hammer png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622024/png-art-vintageView licenseBonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonapartehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView licenseVintage hammer illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754670/vintage-hammer-illustration-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSandcastle competition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473840/sandcastle-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage hammer illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754841/vintage-hammer-illustration-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBeach day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473964/beach-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSickle, hammer png shovel illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601347/png-art-vintageView licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690070/vintage-effectView licenseVintage hammer png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621974/png-art-vintageView licenseSummer fragrance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526853/summer-fragrance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage hammer illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621931/png-art-vintageView licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Napoleon Crossing the Alps. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9157001/film-frame-png-mockup-element-napoleon-crossing-the-alps-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage shovel illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705602/vintage-shovel-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable photocopy medical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205907/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView licenseVintage shovel png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621965/png-art-vintageView licenseEditable photocopy medical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205067/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView licenseVintage hammer illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754680/vintage-hammer-illustration-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLaw justice png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11525594/law-justice-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseVintage hand shovel png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621285/png-art-vintageView licenseEditable photocopy medical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205383/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView licenseSickle, hammer shovel illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754892/vector-art-vintage-illustrationView license