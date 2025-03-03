rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Vintage shovel illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save
Edit Image
vintage shovelshovelartvintageiconillustrationdrawingcollage elements
Family farm Instagram post template, editable text
Family farm Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547338/family-farm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vintage hand shovel illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage hand shovel illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621611/image-art-vintage-iconView license
Fresh dairy products Instagram post template, editable text
Fresh dairy products Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547393/fresh-dairy-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Crossed shovel and hammer illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Crossed shovel and hammer illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622019/image-art-vintage-iconView license
Lawn & garden Instagram post template, editable text
Lawn & garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11169542/lawn-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vintage hand shovel illustration on isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage hand shovel illustration on isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16917339/vector-art-vintage-iconView license
Angel investor Instagram post template, editable text
Angel investor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764162/angel-investor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vintage hand shovel illustration on isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage hand shovel illustration on isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915966/vector-art-vintage-iconView license
Spa & resort vintage logo template, editable design
Spa & resort vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575499/spa-resort-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Vintage shovel illustration on isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage shovel illustration on isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916202/vintage-shovel-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mental health illustration editable design, community remix
Mental health illustration editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858387/mental-health-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView license
Vintage shovel illustration, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage shovel illustration, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16774021/vintage-shovel-illustration-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Red rose vintage logo template, editable design
Red rose vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778905/red-rose-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Crossed shovel hammer illustration on vintage vector isolated on white. Remixed by rawpixel.
Crossed shovel hammer illustration on vintage vector isolated on white. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915791/vector-crosses-art-vintageView license
Shadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography design
Shadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21519751/shadows-and-stories-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Crossed shovel hammer illustration on vintage vector isolated on white. Remixed by rawpixel.
Crossed shovel hammer illustration on vintage vector isolated on white. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916660/vector-crosses-art-vintageView license
Spa & resort vintage logo template, editable design
Spa & resort vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774599/spa-resort-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Vintage hand shovel illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage hand shovel illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622148/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView license
Alcoholic drink label template, editable design
Alcoholic drink label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540048/alcoholic-drink-label-template-editable-designView license
Vintage hand shovel illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage hand shovel illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621497/image-art-vintage-illustrationView license
Celestial bodies poster template, editable text and design
Celestial bodies poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522007/celestial-bodies-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Crossed shovel and hammer illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Crossed shovel and hammer illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621499/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView license
Celestial bodies Instagram story template, editable text
Celestial bodies Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522044/celestial-bodies-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Vintage shovel illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage shovel illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621428/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView license
Book cover poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and design
Book cover poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23106871/image-cartoon-paper-handView license
Vintage hand shovel png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage hand shovel png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621385/png-art-vintageView license
Garden equipment element set, editable design
Garden equipment element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001049/garden-equipment-element-set-editable-designView license
Vintage hand shovel png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage hand shovel png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622090/png-art-vintageView license
Vintage Florist rose logo template, editable design
Vintage Florist rose logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575522/vintage-florist-rose-logo-template-editable-designView license
Vintage shovel illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage shovel illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621198/vintage-shovel-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Breach of contract poster template, editable text and design
Breach of contract poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679524/breach-contract-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Crossed shovel and hammer illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Crossed shovel and hammer illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622155/image-art-vintage-illustrationView license
Alcohol glasses blog poster template, editable design
Alcohol glasses blog poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14792353/alcohol-glasses-blog-poster-template-editable-designView license
Vintage shovel png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage shovel png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621647/png-art-vintageView license
Red rose vintage logo template, editable design
Red rose vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998743/red-rose-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Crossed shovel png hammer illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Crossed shovel png hammer illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621771/png-art-vintageView license
Whole milk label template, editable design
Whole milk label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488806/whole-milk-label-template-editable-designView license
Crossed shovel png hammer illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Crossed shovel png hammer illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621653/png-art-vintageView license
Celestial bodies blog banner template, editable text
Celestial bodies blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521925/celestial-bodies-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Vintage shovel png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage shovel png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621774/png-art-vintageView license