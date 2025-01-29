Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecrossesartvintageiconillustrationdrawingcollage elementsblack and whiteCrossed shovel and hammer illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.JPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 960 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2101 x 1681 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSalmon label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14784729/salmon-label-templateView licenseCrossed shovel hammer illustration on vintage vector isolated on white. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915791/vector-crosses-art-vintageView licenseWe love Jesus poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770107/love-jesus-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCrossed shovel hammer illustration on vintage vector isolated on white. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916660/vector-crosses-art-vintageView licenseNot today satan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039909/not-today-satan-poster-templateView licenseCrossed shovel and hammer illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622155/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseMental health illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858387/mental-health-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseCrossed shovel and hammer illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621499/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseAngel investor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764162/angel-investor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrossed shovel png hammer illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621771/png-art-vintageView licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15233100/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseCrossed shovel png hammer illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621653/png-art-vintageView licenseExorcism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039507/exorcism-poster-templateView licenseCrossed shovel and hammer illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621592/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseAnxiety Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18113812/anxiety-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView licenseCrossed shovel hammer illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754629/vector-crosses-art-vintageView licenseBook cover poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23106871/image-cartoon-paper-handView licenseVintage hand shovel illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621611/image-art-vintage-iconView licenseSeafood buffet poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14749074/seafood-buffet-poster-templateView licenseVintage shovel illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621971/vintage-shovel-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDiamonds are forever poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14812159/diamonds-are-forever-poster-template-editable-designView licenseVintage hammer illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621907/vintage-hammer-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapan exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681251/japan-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage hammer illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621984/vintage-hammer-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBrunch restaurant poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14794303/brunch-restaurant-poster-template-editable-designView licenseCrossed shovel png hammer illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621884/png-art-vintageView licenseBreach of contract poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679524/breach-contract-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSickle, hammer and shovel illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601710/image-art-vintage-iconView licenseWine restaurant vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9913841/wine-restaurant-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseVintage hammer illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621961/vintage-hammer-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSpa & resort vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575499/spa-resort-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseVintage hand shovel illustration on isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16917339/vector-art-vintage-iconView licenseModern women poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23102008/image-cartoon-paper-animalView licenseVintage hand shovel illustration on isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915966/vector-art-vintage-iconView licensePork label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777789/pork-label-templateView licenseVintage shovel illustration on isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916202/vintage-shovel-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21519751/shadows-and-stories-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseVintage hammer illustration on isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915902/vintage-hammer-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFoundation lifestyle magazine book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732882/foundation-lifestyle-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseVintage shovel illustration, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16774021/vintage-shovel-illustration-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView license