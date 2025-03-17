Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesicklefarm tool sickleartvintageillustrationdrawingcollage elementscarpetVintage sickle, weapon illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 1766 x 2473 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 857 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1766 x 2473 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGarden club logo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13270356/garden-club-logo-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage sickle, weapon illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622094/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseBeginner's guide Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549435/beginners-guide-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage sickle, weapon illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621551/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseRice blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576521/rice-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseSickle, hammer and shovel illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601989/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseGardening workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459613/gardening-workshop-poster-templateView licenseVintage sickle illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9602035/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseOrganic farm beige logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11343953/organic-farm-beige-logo-template-editable-designView licenseVintage sickle, weapon illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16721951/vector-wooden-art-vintageView licenseGarden flowers poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459609/garden-flowers-poster-templateView licenseVintage sickle illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601524/vintage-sickle-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOrganic farm vintage logo template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574561/organic-farm-vintage-logo-template-customizable-designView licenseSickle, hammer and shovel illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601255/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseCow poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765397/cow-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage sickle illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9602169/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseDairy farm logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11654693/dairy-farm-logo-template-editable-designView licenseVintage sickle png, weapon illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621332/png-art-vintageView licenseDairy farm logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11652675/dairy-farm-logo-template-editable-designView licenseVintage sickle, weapon illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621543/image-art-vintage-iconView licenseOrganic farm green logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778028/organic-farm-green-logo-template-editable-designView licenseSickle, hammer and shovel illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601494/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseHarvest farm agriculture blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576583/harvest-farm-agriculture-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseVintage sickle png, weapon illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621327/png-art-vintageView licenseTraditional farming Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643047/traditional-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseVintage sickle png, weapon illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622138/png-art-vintageView licenseConstruction service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11891916/construction-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage sickle illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16721807/vintage-sickle-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAncient architecture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813550/ancient-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSickle, hammer shovel illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754892/vector-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseOrganic farm vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575853/organic-farm-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseSickle, hammer png shovel illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601347/png-art-vintageView licenseCow Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622876/cow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage sickle png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601356/png-art-vintageView licenseCow feed Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814135/cow-feed-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage sickle illustration on isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916613/vintage-sickle-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSheep products Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14036202/sheep-products-facebook-post-templateView licenseVintage sickle illustration on isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916831/vintage-sickle-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLivestock farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11822796/livestock-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSickle, hammer and shovel illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601710/image-art-vintage-iconView license