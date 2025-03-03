Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartswordvintageillustrationeducationdrawingcollage elementsredBook and dagger illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 1936 x 1291 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1936 x 1291 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDog dressed as teacher, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9427765/dog-dressed-teacher-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBook and sword illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601380/psd-art-vintage-bookView licensePinot noir label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14669780/pinot-noir-label-templateView licenseBook and sword illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601865/psd-art-vintage-bookView licenseDog holding gavel, justice scale editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591240/dog-holding-gavel-justice-scale-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSword and heart illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621995/psd-heart-art-vintageView licenseDog holding gavel, justice scale editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591249/dog-holding-gavel-justice-scale-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBook and dagger illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622076/psd-art-vintage-bookView licenseWine and draw Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539187/wine-and-draw-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSword and heart illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601451/psd-heart-art-vintageView licensePNG rectangle shape mockup element, boy reading a book illustration transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9760875/png-boy-reading-book-collage-element-customizableView licenseBook illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601383/book-illustration-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHappiness & positivity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956344/happiness-positivity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage book illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621195/psd-art-vintage-bookView licenseHappiness & positivity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934935/happiness-positivity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBook and dagger illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621586/image-art-vintage-bookView licenseFloral design Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9768788/floral-design-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBook and dagger illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754856/book-and-dagger-illustration-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArt & flower poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13266305/art-flower-poster-templateView licenseBook and sword illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601849/book-and-sword-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFungus kingdom Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618634/fungus-kingdom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage sword, weapon illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622051/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licensePNG Child's education, vintage girl illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642125/png-academic-dress-achievement-adultView licenseVintage dagger illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601472/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseStudent blog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910064/student-blog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage sword, weapon illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601426/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseStudent blog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956350/student-blog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage sword, weapon illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622140/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseScience education png, editable apple on stacked books collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9562609/png-aesthetic-apple-booksView licenseBook and dagger png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621352/png-art-vintageView licensePNG Kid's education and creativity illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12622902/png-art-basket-boxView licenseBook and sword illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16721714/book-and-sword-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMath education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982379/math-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBook and sword png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601600/png-art-vintageView licenseUniversity library Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9359234/university-library-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVintage sword, weapon illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622021/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995427/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage sword, weapon illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622119/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseScience education, editable apple on stacked books collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9563025/png-aesthetic-apple-beigeView licenseSword and heart illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9601752/psd-heart-art-vintageView license