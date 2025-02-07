Edit ImageCropAom W.5SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage wreath circle frame illustrationcircular vintage framesframecircle framesilver elementwreathflowersilver frame circularGray ornate frame. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.JPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFlower wreath frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550327/flower-wreath-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseGray ornate frame illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16706750/gray-ornate-frame-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlower wreath frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550198/flower-wreath-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseGray ornate frame psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623521/gray-ornate-frame-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlower wreath frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11609628/flower-wreath-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseGray ornate frame png, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623528/png-roses-flower-frameView licenseFlower wreath frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550320/flower-wreath-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseFlying cherub, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623497/image-roses-flower-borderView licenseFlower wreath frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11609733/flower-wreath-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseFlying cherub, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623493/image-roses-flower-borderView licenseFlower wreath frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11548201/flower-wreath-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseFlying cherub, vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16720765/vector-border-roses-angelView licensePattern drawing sketch element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14999312/pattern-drawing-sketch-element-set-editable-designView licenseFlying cherub vintage illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754686/vector-border-roses-angelView licensePattern drawing sketch element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14999308/pattern-drawing-sketch-element-set-editable-designView licenseCeiling medallionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8844889/ceiling-medallionFree Image from public domain licensePattern drawing sketch element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14999319/pattern-drawing-sketch-element-set-editable-designView licenseFlying cherub, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623522/psd-roses-flower-borderView licenseFlower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418218/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licenseFlying cherub, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623523/psd-roses-flower-borderView licenseEmbroidery floral framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997188/embroidery-floral-frameView licenseFlying cherub png, vintage illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623475/png-roses-flowerView licenseFloral oval frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550452/floral-oval-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseFlying cherub png, vintage illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623529/png-roses-flowerView licenseGold circle frame with flowers design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16190978/gold-circle-frame-with-flowers-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseCeiling medallion (1850–60), vintage illustration. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9404150/image-roses-flower-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418411/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licenseCeiling medallionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064301/ceiling-medallionFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery floral framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996735/embroidery-floral-frameView licenseFlower wreath frame vintage botanical illustration, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16645544/vector-roses-flowers-frameView licenseGold circle frame with flowers design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16192026/gold-circle-frame-with-flowers-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseFlower wreath frame, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623482/image-roses-flower-frameView licensePattern drawing sketch element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14999321/pattern-drawing-sketch-element-set-editable-designView licenseSidewall. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413339/sidewall-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain licenseFloral oval frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547633/floral-oval-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseCeiling medallion, vintage flying cupid illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623480/image-roses-flower-artView licenseFloral oval frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550409/floral-oval-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseFlower wreath frame, vintage botanical illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623517/psd-roses-flower-frameView licenseFloral oval frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547327/floral-oval-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseFlower wreath frame png, vintage botanical illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623526/png-roses-flower-frameView license