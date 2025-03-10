Edit ImageCroppiyapon singthong1SaveSaveEdit Imagetransparent pngpngplantfruitfoodbananacollage elementdesign elementYellow banana png, transparent backgroundCACFP meal pattern 3-5 years, 6-12 years, 13-18 years, and adults. All photos are property of USDA with unlimited rights to the use and redistribution of the images. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 534 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2765 x 1844 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHealthy fruits png, editable paper craft collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538625/healthy-fruits-png-editable-paper-craft-collageView licenseYellow banana, isolated designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9619166/yellow-banana-isolated-designView licenseBanana chocolate chip muffin label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14514906/banana-chocolate-chip-muffin-label-template-editable-designView licenseYellow banana design element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623611/yellow-banana-design-element-psdView licenseColorful fruit vintage illustration set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10796815/colorful-fruit-vintage-illustration-set-editable-designView licenseSliced strawberries png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9694210/sliced-strawberries-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseFruits craft element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996307/fruits-craft-element-set-editable-designView licenseStrawberries bowl png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9701955/strawberries-bowl-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseEditable tropical yellow fruit design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15218476/editable-tropical-yellow-fruit-design-element-setView licenseSliced strawberries, isolated designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9693746/sliced-strawberries-isolated-designView licenseFresh food products, food paper craft element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971075/fresh-food-products-food-paper-craft-element-editable-designView licenseStrawberries bowl design element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9702069/strawberries-bowl-design-element-psdView licenseBanana apple blueberries craft illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12234200/banana-apple-blueberries-craft-illustration-editable-designView licenseSliced strawberries design element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9694198/sliced-strawberries-design-element-psdView licenseEditable tropical yellow fruit design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15218451/editable-tropical-yellow-fruit-design-element-setView licenseStrawberries bowl, isolated designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9693697/strawberries-bowl-isolated-designView licenseEditable banana fruit design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15361095/editable-banana-fruit-design-element-setView licenseSliced grapes png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9694191/sliced-grapes-png-transparent-backgroundView licensePhoto of acai bowl's ingredients element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000685/photo-acai-bowls-ingredients-element-set-editable-designView licenseSliced grapes design element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9694180/sliced-grapes-design-element-psdView licenseColorful neon fruits element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997607/colorful-neon-fruits-element-set-editable-designView licenseSliced grapes, isolated designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9693700/sliced-grapes-isolated-designView licenseBenefits of bananas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451488/benefits-bananas-poster-templateView licenseSweet potatoes png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9694212/sweet-potatoes-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseBenefits of bananas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451439/benefits-bananas-poster-templateView licenseBell peppers png, healthy food, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9694174/png-collage-element-redView licenseFruit market png sticker, Paul Gauguin’s artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705661/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licenseRoasted sweet potatoes, isolated designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9693748/roasted-sweet-potatoes-isolated-designView licenseFruits doodle frame background, green colorful editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272495/fruits-doodle-frame-background-green-colorful-editable-designView licenseRoasted sweet potato design element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9694200/roasted-sweet-potato-design-element-psdView licensePhoto of acai bowl's ingredients element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000678/photo-acai-bowls-ingredients-element-set-editable-designView licensePeeled cucumber png, healthy food, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9694204/png-collage-element-foodView licenseColorful neon fruits element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997580/colorful-neon-fruits-element-set-editable-designView licenseMixed salad png, healthy food, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9694211/png-tomatoes-collage-elementView licenseLemon doodle background, cute fruit illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260232/lemon-doodle-background-cute-fruit-illustration-editable-designView licenseStrawberry pancakes png, food element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9694208/png-collage-element-foodView licenseDaydreamer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887553/daydreamer-poster-templateView licenseBell peppers healthy food psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9694206/bell-peppers-healthy-food-psdView licenseHealthy eating Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209959/healthy-eating-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWheat crackers png, food element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9694182/png-collage-element-foodView license