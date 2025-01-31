Edit Mockupploypalyn1SaveSaveEdit Mockupwashi tape vintagetornpatterntapemockupvintagewashi tapetape mockupVintage washi tape mockup,MorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 1688 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1688 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWashi tape mockup png element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614820/washi-tape-mockup-png-element-editable-designView licenseAutumn aesthetic paper collage mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181226/autumn-aesthetic-paper-collage-mockup-psdView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, vintage butterfly transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238522/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-vintage-butterfly-transparent-backgroundView licenseAesthetic note paper mockup, stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6002470/illustration-psd-brown-aesthetic-torn-paperView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, white pattern transparent background, Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9256075/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView licenseVintage rolled tape mockup, beige design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7526127/vintage-rolled-tape-mockup-beige-design-psdView licenseWashi tape mockup element, realistic stationeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7605012/washi-tape-mockup-element-realistic-stationeryView licenseAesthetic note paper mockup, stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6003465/illustration-psd-torn-paper-sticky-noteView licenseWashi tape mockup, realistic stationeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7605019/washi-tape-mockup-realistic-stationeryView licenseTorn paper note mockup, stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6004887/torn-paper-note-mockup-stationery-design-psdView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, floral pattern transparent background, Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255069/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView licenseRipped paper note mockup, cool stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6005865/illustration-psd-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, leaf pattern transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239959/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-leaf-pattern-transparent-backgroundView licenseNote paper mockup, stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6009619/note-paper-mockup-stationery-design-psdView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, floral pattern transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255958/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-floral-pattern-transparent-backgroundView licenseAutumn aesthetic paper collage mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9125258/autumn-aesthetic-paper-collage-mockup-psdView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, abstract pattern transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231336/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-abstract-pattern-transparent-backgroundView licenseAutumn aesthetic paper collage mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9074793/autumn-aesthetic-paper-collage-mockup-psdView licenseEditable checkered tape mockup, stationery designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614814/editable-checkered-tape-mockup-stationery-designView licenseWashi tape mockup, realistic stationery psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625449/washi-tape-mockup-realistic-stationery-psdView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, vintage flower transparent background, Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239015/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView licensePurple torn paper mockup with tape psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6004893/purple-torn-paper-mockup-with-tape-psdView licenseCheckered washi tape mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8568081/checkered-washi-tape-mockup-editable-designView licenseTape roll mockups, stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9625211/tape-roll-mockups-stationery-design-psdView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, Memphis design transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9256018/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-memphis-design-transparent-backgroundView licenseColorful patterned washi tape mockup, stationery psd sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3963175/photo-psd-tape-washi-abstractView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, floral pattern transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238723/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-floral-pattern-transparent-backgroundView licenseColorful patterned washi tape mockup, stationery psd sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970637/photo-psd-tape-washi-abstractView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, floral pattern transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239957/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-floral-pattern-transparent-backgroundView licenseRipped paper note mockup, stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6002367/ripped-paper-note-mockup-stationery-design-psdView licenseWashi tape mockup, pink geometric patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7440578/washi-tape-mockup-pink-geometric-patternView licensePink torn paper mockup with tape psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6005864/pink-torn-paper-mockup-with-tape-psdView licenseAesthetic instant film frame mockup, paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9074752/aesthetic-instant-film-frame-mockup-paper-collage-editable-designView licenseTo do list mockup, stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6004217/list-mockup-stationery-design-psdView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, flower pattern transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243002/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-flower-pattern-transparent-backgroundView licenseInstant photo frame mockup, aesthetic collage psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9159517/instant-photo-frame-mockup-aesthetic-collage-psdView licenseLearning quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686325/learning-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseSticky note png mockup, transparent designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6004208/sticky-note-png-mockup-transparent-designView licenseAutumn paper collage mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9125202/autumn-paper-collage-mockup-editable-designView licenseCute sticky note mockup, stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6004209/cute-sticky-note-mockup-stationery-design-psdView license