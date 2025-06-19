Edit ImageCropTong4SaveSaveEdit Imagemonetclaude monet water liliesclaude monetcomputer wallpapermonet impressionist desktop wallpaper, water lilies hd backgroundmodern artworkmonet landscapebackgroundClaude Monet's Water Lilies desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.JPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3704 x 2083 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPicnic in the park blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043097/picnic-the-park-blog-banner-templateView licenseClaude Monet's Water Lilies, famous vintage painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9625824/image-background-vintage-illustrationView licensePicnic in the park poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043040/picnic-the-park-poster-templateView licenseClaude Monet's Water Lilies, famous vintage painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9625821/image-background-vintage-illustrationView licenseLife quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20304917/life-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseClaude Monet's Water Lilies mobile wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9625823/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licensePicnic in the park Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043002/picnic-the-park-facebook-story-templateView licenseWater lily pond desktop wallpaper background. Claude Monet artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056474/image-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licensePicnic in the park Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685217/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-templateView licenseMonet impressionist desktop wallpaper, Water Lilies HD backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3933725/pdproject56batch70-02-kwan-2tifView licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063673/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseWater lilies washi tape design, Claude Monet paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7063057/image-background-flower-vintageView licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063659/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseMonet impressionist wallpaper, Water Lilies HD backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3933397/pdmonet-waterlilyrob-job582-2tifView licenseArt festival blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259914/art-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseMonet impressionist desktop wallpaper, Water Lilies HD backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3933111/illustration-image-background-flower-wallpaperView licenseMonet's water lilies desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073270/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseMonet impressionist desktop wallpaper, HD background, Nympheashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3933592/illustration-image-background-flower-wallpaperView licensePeace within poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731917/peace-within-poster-templateView licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse computer wallpaper. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9069680/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseWinter festival blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259910/winter-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licensePurple pastel field desktop wallpaper background. Claude Monet artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051496/image-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseCraft beer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14495178/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse computer wallpaper. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9069659/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseAromatherapy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269932/aromatherapy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMonet's pond desktop wallpaper background. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051446/image-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseArtistic process blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11968893/artistic-process-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMonet's sky desktop wallpaper background. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056469/image-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseWorld art day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685030/world-art-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseMonet's bridge border white background. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918273/image-background-flower-artView licenseMonet's water lilies desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080641/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseClaude Monet's painting washi tape design on white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7063777/image-background-plant-flowerView licenseSnow & winter sale blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259918/snow-winter-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseMonet pond desktop wallpaper, HD background, Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3933678/pdproject56batch70-19-kwan-2tifView licenseMonet quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787423/monet-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseMonet's bridge border white background psd. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9044741/psd-background-flower-artView licenseColor Theory Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667911/color-theory-instagram-post-templateView licensePicnic in the park poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14950392/picnic-the-park-poster-templateView licenseIcy wonderland world blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259562/icy-wonderland-world-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseWater lilies artwork brush stroke. Claude Monet artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067709/image-texture-flower-artView license