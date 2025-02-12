Edit ImageCropTong2SaveSaveEdit Imagemonetclaude monet water liliesclaude monetclaud monetbackgroundvintagenaturewater reflectionClaude Monet's Water Lilies, famous vintage painting. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.JPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2745 x 2745 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPicnic in the park poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043040/picnic-the-park-poster-templateView licenseClaude Monet's Water Lilies, famous vintage painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9625824/image-background-vintage-illustrationView licensePaint stroke png mockup element, Monet's Water Lilies transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254954/png-blue-claude-monet-customizableView licenseClaude Monet's Water Lilies desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9625820/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licensePicnic in the park Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043002/picnic-the-park-facebook-story-templateView licenseClaude Monet's Water Lilies mobile wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9625823/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licensePicnic in the park blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043097/picnic-the-park-blog-banner-templateView licenseWater lilies washi tape design, Claude Monet paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7063057/image-background-flower-vintageView licensePicnic in the park Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685217/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-templateView licenseClaude Monet's painting washi tape design on white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7063777/image-background-plant-flowerView licenseWorld art day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685030/world-art-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseMonet's bridge border white background psd. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9044741/psd-background-flower-artView licenseLife quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20304917/life-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licensePicnic in the park poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14950392/picnic-the-park-poster-templateView licenseAromatherapy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269932/aromatherapy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePeace within poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14800409/peace-within-poster-templateView licenseMonet quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787423/monet-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseMonet's bridge border white background. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918273/image-background-flower-artView licensePeace within poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731917/peace-within-poster-templateView licenseMonet impressionist wallpaper, Water Lilies HD backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3933397/pdmonet-waterlilyrob-job582-2tifView licenseVintage picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712931/vintage-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseMonet impressionist desktop wallpaper, Water Lilies HD backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3933725/pdproject56batch70-02-kwan-2tifView licenseEditable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060967/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePicnic in the park Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14857933/picnic-the-park-facebook-story-templateView licenseClaude Monet's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062491/png-art-artwork-beigeView licensePicnic in the park Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14780692/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-templateView licenseEditable vintage postage stamp, Claude Monet's famous painting set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062444/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseMonet's Seine border white background. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909320/image-background-art-borderView licenseClaude Monet's famous painting badge, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060552/claude-monets-famous-painting-badge-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMonet's Seine border white background psd. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909903/psd-background-art-borderView licenseFamous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060986/famous-painting-washi-tape-editable-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVétheuil in Summer border background. Claude Monet artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909327/image-background-art-borderView licenseEditable Claude Monet's famous painting badge design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060482/editable-claude-monets-famous-painting-badge-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVétheuil in Summer border background psd. Claude Monet artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8911351/psd-background-art-borderView licenseColor Theory Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667911/color-theory-instagram-post-templateView licenseWater lilies artwork brush stroke. Claude Monet artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067709/image-texture-flower-artView licenseEditable brush stroke, famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063962/editable-brush-stroke-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWater Lilies (1914) vintage vector, remix from original painting by Claude Monet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2271461/premium-illustration-vector-monet-impressionist-flowers-paintingsView licenseFamous painting brush stroke, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064002/famous-painting-brush-stroke-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWater Lilies (1914) vintage illustration, remix from original painting by Claude Monet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2270267/premium-illustration-image-claude-monet-lotus-impressionismView license