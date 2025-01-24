Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefolderfolder whitetransparent pngpng3dillustrationeducationcollage elementWhite folder png 3D element, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHand presenting atom, science education 3D remix, editable elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8480079/hand-presenting-atom-science-education-remix-editable-elementsView licenseWhite stacked folders png 3D element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9631528/png-illustration-collage-elementView license3D icons illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701649/icons-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseWhite stacked folders png 3D element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9631525/png-illustration-collage-elementView licenseHomework tips Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11523784/homework-tips-instagram-post-templateView licenseBlack stacked folders png 3D element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567155/png-illustration-blackView licenseJunk folder icon 3D illustration, editable element grouphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481146/junk-folder-icon-illustration-editable-element-groupView licenseBlack stacked folders png 3D element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567154/png-illustration-blackView licenseHand drawing globe on tablet, environment graphic, editable elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688505/hand-drawing-globe-tablet-environment-graphic-editable-elementsView licenseBlack stacked folders, 3D office stationery illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9808689/image-illustration-black-collage-elementView licenseFile management Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10098893/file-management-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlack folder png 3D element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9363072/png-illustration-blackView licenseSync folder icon 3D illustration, editable element grouphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534738/sync-folder-icon-illustration-editable-element-groupView licenseBlack folder png 3D element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9570931/png-illustration-blackView licenseHand presenting book, creative education 3D remix, editable elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688708/hand-presenting-book-creative-education-remix-editable-elementsView licenseWhite folder, 3D office stationery collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9738465/psd-illustration-collage-element-whiteView licenseFolder-head businessman png sticker, business data concept, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9360898/folder-head-businessman-png-sticker-business-data-concept-editable-designView licenseWhite stacked folders, 3D office stationery collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9738462/psd-illustration-collage-element-whiteView licenseBack to School design with stationery items and bold text editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769597/back-school-design-with-stationery-items-and-bold-text-editable-designView licenseWhite stacked folders, 3D office stationery collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9738456/psd-illustration-collage-element-whiteView licenseFile retrieval poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711240/file-retrieval-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBlue stacked folders png 3D element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567508/png-illustration-blueView licenseTutor Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13090686/tutor-instagram-post-templateView licenseBlack stacked folders, 3D office stationery collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349035/psd-illustration-black-collage-elementView license3D legal studies, scales & books remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9834027/legal-studies-scales-books-remix-editable-designView licenseBrown stacked folders png 3D element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9339052/png-golden-illustrationView licenseCute 3D computer sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771992/cute-computer-sticker-editable-designView licenseBlack folder, 3D office stationery collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9570933/psd-illustration-black-collage-elementView licenseCloud storage word sticker typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837764/cloud-storage-word-sticker-typography-editable-designView licenseColorful stacked folders png 3D element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9569775/png-illustration-blueView licenseCloud storage word png sticker, folder head businessman remix, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362560/png-dimensional-illustrationView licenseSilver stacked folders png 3D element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9759167/png-illustration-collage-elementView licenseData security word png sticker, folder head businessman remix, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362562/png-dimensional-illustrationView licenseSilver stacked folders png 3D element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9759169/png-illustration-collage-elementView licenseColorful 3D computer collage element, technology editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834085/colorful-computer-collage-element-technology-editable-designView licenseSilver folder png 3D element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9759172/png-illustration-collage-elementView licenseColorful 3D computer collage element, technology editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834075/colorful-computer-collage-element-technology-editable-designView licenseBlue stacked folders png 3D element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567500/png-illustration-blueView licenseCute 3D computer background, colorful editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832268/cute-computer-background-colorful-editable-designView licenseBrown stacked folders png 3D element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9339050/png-golden-illustrationView license